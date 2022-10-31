PM Modi on Gujarat Bridge Collapse





Hindustan time October 31, 2022, 10:50 a.m. Last modification: October 31, 2022, 11:13 a.m. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS “>

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

The central government will spare no effort in relief and rescue operations in Gujarat’s Morbi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in his state. origin. “Even as I speak before you, my heart is with those affected by tragedy. Rarely in my life have I felt such pain. On one side is a heart riddled with pain and l The other there is is the way of duty,” Prime Minister Mod said while also paying tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Kevadia on his birthday at the Statue of Unity. “The birthdays of Rasthriya Ekta Diwas and Sardar Patel are not just dates. They symbolize our culture. When tragedy strikes, India unites,” Prime Minister Modi stressed. “When the Morbi was struck by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. The inhabitants helped in the rescue operations.” Sunday evening, a suspension bridge collapsed in the Morbi district. At least 133 deaths have been reported so far. The overcrowded bridge – which reopened last week – collapsed within moments. Visuals showed people falling into the river below. Prime Minister Modi had arrived in his home country earlier in the day for the laying of the foundation stone of the Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara. Rescue operations continued overnight with more than 200 people – from the army, navy and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) – deployed to the site. Over 170 people have been rescued so far. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening. He also held a review meeting. In a tweet, he shared that constant updates were shared with PM Modi. The Prime Minister canceled a meeting of party workers he was due to attend later in the day. Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event, he said, “Many artists had come today for the event. Even though they had put in a lot of effort, the performances were canceled due to the tragedy of the Morby.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/world/south-asia/centre-will-spare-no-effort-relief-ops-pm-modi-gujarat-bridge-collapse-523002 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos