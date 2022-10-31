Rishi Sunak vs. Boris Johnson again as former UK PM plans to attend Cop27 summit | world news

While Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declined to attend the Cop27 climate summit this week, Boris Johnson is believed to have planned to attend the event, according to a report.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who was due to challenge Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race but later quit the race – intends to travel to the crucial meeting of world leaders in Egypt to show his support for the climate crisis, Guardian reported.

Boris Johnson’s presence would be potentially alarming just days after Indian-born Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister, as it would be seen both as criticism of Rishi Sunak for not going and as a attempt to strengthen his position.

Asked if Boris Johnson was attending COP27, the cabinet spokesman said: The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as Cop President Alok Sharma.”

Rishi Sunak’s decision not to attend the summit drew huge criticism, with even MPs from his own party criticizing his decision. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Prime Minister was wrong not to go.

Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many hundreds of jobs which is good for the economy, she tweeted.