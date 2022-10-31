PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad tour following Morbi bridge tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an election tour in Gujarat, has decided to cancel his tour to Ahmedabad following the tragic Morbi Bridge incident in which 132 people were killed.

Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased person. He also spoke with the CM and other officials and requested the urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

BJP Gujarat media cell said: The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed. Speaking to ANI news agency, BJP Gujarat media officer Dr Yagnesh Dave said there would be no celebratory program on Monday following the Morbi tragedy where many of people died, including women, children and the elderly.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Modi said: “I am in Ekta Nagar, but my spirit is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life would I have felt such pain. On one side is a heart riddled with pain and on the other is the path of duty,” he said while

The Prime Minister was addressing people at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, where he paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birthday.

“I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of mourning, the government stands with the bereaved families in every way,” he added.

The Prime Minister said a committee had also been set up to investigate the accident.

Calling on the people to unite during this tragic time, he said we must take inspiration from Sardar Patel who carried on his work despite challenges from all sides.