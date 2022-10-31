PM Modi expresses deep anguish





Seoul Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol on Sunday and expressed deep anguish over the deadly Halloween mob that killed at least 153 people and injured scores in Itaewon, Seoul. .

The stampede took place on Saturday evening and resulted in the deaths of at least 26 foreign nationals from 14 countries when crowds of people celebrating Halloween swelled in the narrow lanes of Seoul’s popular nightlife district. “Prime Minister @narendramodi, in his letter to ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol, @President_KR, expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s stampede in Seoul. also conveyed its heartfelt condolences to friends and families who have lost loved ones @mofa_kr,” the Indian Embassy in South Korea tweeted on Sunday. Seoul Metropolitan Police said they confirmed the identities of nearly all of those killed in an apparent wave of crowds in Seoul’s popular nightclub district of Itaewon on Saturday. The identities of 150 people killed have been confirmed, police told CNN on Sunday. The death toll from the disaster stands at 153. The three bodies that have not yet been identified are all young women whose nationality has not yet been verified, they added. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific Halloween stampede in Seoul and said India stands in solidarity with Korea. of the South during this difficult time. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.” The incident allegedly happened when a large group of people rushed into a bar in Itaewon after hearing that an unidentified celebrity was going there, Al Jazeera reported citing local media. Footage on social media showed several people being assisted by rescuers and private citizens at the scene, and many rescuers performing CPR on people lying in the street. Crowded Halloween festivities in Seoul, the South Korean capital, took place after Covid restrictions were lifted, local officials said. The festivities marked the attendance of more than a lakh of visitors and the number of casualties is only expected to rise. “Soon after the accident, Yoon came to the presidential office in Yongsan and chaired a response meeting related to the Halloween accident in Seoul Itaewon,” the presidential office said. “The top priority is to transport and rescue patients and provide prompt medical treatment to those affected,” local media quoted Yoon as reporting. READ ALSO : Morbi bridge tragedy: the government of Guj sets up an investigation group composed of 5 members Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the crash as the investigation continues. Emergency forces were dispatched following the influx of crowds which caused deaths. Firefighters and police also reached Seoul’s Itaewon district to bring the situation under control. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a period of national mourning.

