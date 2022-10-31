A gas hub kills the Ukrainian dream of Bayraktar TB2

PANAGYURISHTE ($1 = 1.96 Bulgarian Lev) — In mid-August this year, BulgarianMilitary.com announced that Ukraine and Turkey would jointly produce Bayraktar drones. These Turkish drones, especially the Bayraktar TB2 model, have positioned themselves well in regional conflicts, such as the Syrian civil war, the Libyan civil war, the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh and the war in Ukraine.

At least 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones have been delivered by Turkey to Ukraine since the start of the war. There are journalistic reports, not officially confirmed, that at least as many others were sent to Kyiv.

Reports, including ours, claimed that Turkey had already chosen “and bought” land to build the new factory in Ukraine. It is said that in addition to the production of drones, Ukraine will also have a research center attached to the plant. According to reports, Ukraine will produce fuselages, electronics and software for Bayraktar drones.

Rumors

According to Russian media reports and comments on social networks, “the era of Bayraktar in Ukraine is over”, as EurAsiaTimes writes. According to the Asia-oriented online portal, this information is not a rumor. “Hearsay is not hearsay, but rather reliable data.” EurAsiaTimes writes that there are similar claims in the comments of the owner of the Turkish company on social networks.

According to rumors, the possible refusal of the Turkish company Baykar to give up production in Ukraine is twofold. The first is the diminishing usefulness of Turkish drones in the war in Ukraine. [it is true that, unlike Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, Bayraktar TB2 is much more often shot down by Russian air defense and there are dozens of such confirmed reports]. The second reason is international economics and the intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the second reason, Mr. Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have reached an agreement on a gas hub in Turkey. In this way, Mr. Erdogan will fulfill one of his promises to his compatriots to make Turkey a regional energy power in the Balkans.

Such a claim is supported by the fact that in recent months Mr. Erdogan and the Turkish government have been gradually suspending military aid to Ukraine.

Facts

There are two official facts that at this point can be defined as reliable information. One is the September 9 meeting between the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, and the CEO of Baykar, Mr. Haluk Bayraktar, in Kyiv. The second received the Order of Merit of Ukraine. One of the topics of the meeting was the discussion of the future Ukrainian factory of Turkish drones.

The second fact is the meeting between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin on October 19 in Astana, Kazakhstan. During this meeting, Moscow offered Ankara the supply of gas via the Black Sea. Mr. Erdogan confirmed the subject of the conversation after announcing to the Turkish media after the meeting that the energy authorities of Russia and Turkey were carrying out studies essential to the project.

Against the background of these two facts, there is unconfirmed information announced by Russian sources. According to them, one of Mr. Putin’s conditions to Mr. Erdogan was that if Turkey was to become a gas hub in the region, deliveries from Bayraktar to Ukraine must cease.

The joke

Immediately after Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin met in Astana, Russian cyber pranksters Vovan and Lexus went viral on social media. The reason: they pretended to be American officials and succeeded in enlisting a Ukrainian employee, Mr. Serhii Pashinsky. The video recorded Pashinski’s criticism of the Bayraktar TB2 drones.

“I was against it because they are extremely vulnerable to air defense systems. They were all shot down within a week. [The drone] is not a self-sufficient weapon” [it cannot operate by itself] as “it is shot down in a flash by the defense of air defense systems and no combat effectiveness, said Mr. Pashinsky. He is actually the head of the Association of Defense Companies of Ukraine.

The answer

However, the Russian prankster joke went where it clearly shouldn’t have gone. The video of Mr. Pashinsky’s responses was seen by Mr. Haluk Bayraktar. And he immediately posted a response to his Twitter account, which was later deleted, but BulgarianMilitary.com has a screenshot.

“All I can offer Mr. Pashinsky is an answer: ‘Go fight on your own then.'” Mr. Bayraktar wrote. Popular Russian defense publications reported that talks about the Baykar plant had “washed out” of the Ukrainian press in September.

***

