Politics
A gas hub kills the Ukrainian dream of Bayraktar TB2
PANAGYURISHTE ($1 = 1.96 Bulgarian Lev) — In mid-August this year, BulgarianMilitary.com announced that Ukraine and Turkey would jointly produce Bayraktar drones. These Turkish drones, especially the Bayraktar TB2 model, have positioned themselves well in regional conflicts, such as the Syrian civil war, the Libyan civil war, the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh and the war in Ukraine.
At least 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones have been delivered by Turkey to Ukraine since the start of the war. There are journalistic reports, not officially confirmed, that at least as many others were sent to Kyiv.
Reports, including ours, claimed that Turkey had already chosen “and bought” land to build the new factory in Ukraine. It is said that in addition to the production of drones, Ukraine will also have a research center attached to the plant. According to reports, Ukraine will produce fuselages, electronics and software for Bayraktar drones.
Rumors
According to Russian media reports and comments on social networks, “the era of Bayraktar in Ukraine is over”, as EurAsiaTimes writes. According to the Asia-oriented online portal, this information is not a rumor. “Hearsay is not hearsay, but rather reliable data.” EurAsiaTimes writes that there are similar claims in the comments of the owner of the Turkish company on social networks.
According to rumors, the possible refusal of the Turkish company Baykar to give up production in Ukraine is twofold. The first is the diminishing usefulness of Turkish drones in the war in Ukraine. [it is true that, unlike Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, Bayraktar TB2 is much more often shot down by Russian air defense and there are dozens of such confirmed reports]. The second reason is international economics and the intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
According to the second reason, Mr. Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have reached an agreement on a gas hub in Turkey. In this way, Mr. Erdogan will fulfill one of his promises to his compatriots to make Turkey a regional energy power in the Balkans.
Such a claim is supported by the fact that in recent months Mr. Erdogan and the Turkish government have been gradually suspending military aid to Ukraine.
Facts
There are two official facts that at this point can be defined as reliable information. One is the September 9 meeting between the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelensky, and the CEO of Baykar, Mr. Haluk Bayraktar, in Kyiv. The second received the Order of Merit of Ukraine. One of the topics of the meeting was the discussion of the future Ukrainian factory of Turkish drones.
The second fact is the meeting between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin on October 19 in Astana, Kazakhstan. During this meeting, Moscow offered Ankara the supply of gas via the Black Sea. Mr. Erdogan confirmed the subject of the conversation after announcing to the Turkish media after the meeting that the energy authorities of Russia and Turkey were carrying out studies essential to the project.
Against the background of these two facts, there is unconfirmed information announced by Russian sources. According to them, one of Mr. Putin’s conditions to Mr. Erdogan was that if Turkey was to become a gas hub in the region, deliveries from Bayraktar to Ukraine must cease.
The joke
Immediately after Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Putin met in Astana, Russian cyber pranksters Vovan and Lexus went viral on social media. The reason: they pretended to be American officials and succeeded in enlisting a Ukrainian employee, Mr. Serhii Pashinsky. The video recorded Pashinski’s criticism of the Bayraktar TB2 drones.
“I was against it because they are extremely vulnerable to air defense systems. They were all shot down within a week. [The drone] is not a self-sufficient weapon” [it cannot operate by itself] as “it is shot down in a flash by the defense of air defense systems and no combat effectiveness, said Mr. Pashinsky. He is actually the head of the Association of Defense Companies of Ukraine.
The answer
However, the Russian prankster joke went where it clearly shouldn’t have gone. The video of Mr. Pashinsky’s responses was seen by Mr. Haluk Bayraktar. And he immediately posted a response to his Twitter account, which was later deleted, but BulgarianMilitary.com has a screenshot.
“All I can offer Mr. Pashinsky is an answer: ‘Go fight on your own then.'” Mr. Bayraktar wrote. Popular Russian defense publications reported that talks about the Baykar plant had “washed out” of the Ukrainian press in September.
***
Follow us anywhere and anytime. BulgarianMilitary.com has a responsive design and you can open the page from any computer, mobile device or web browser. For more news, follow our Google News, Youtube, Reddit, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebookpages. Subscribe to our Newsletter and read our stories in News360App in App store Where google play or in FeedlyApp in App store Where google play. Our standards: Manifesto & ethical principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2022/10/31/putins-long-arm-gas-hub-kills-ukrainian-dream-of-bayraktar-tb2s/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A gas hub kills the Ukrainian dream of Bayraktar TB2
- Bollywood movies released in November 2022: Bhediya, Mili and more!
- DDB Mudra creates AI-powered rapper BotHard for hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle 2.0: Best Media Info
- Texas Tech drops heartbreaking final to Oklahoma
- PM Modi expresses deep anguish
- The musical Tootsie is coming to Utica
- Dress code for voting: what not to wear to the polls
- Jokowi calls for all infrastructure projects to be completed before stepping down
- No Carnival this year but lots of Halloween celebrations expected in West Hollywood – Daily News
- Cris Rubio and Pilar Gonzlez bring the shine back to women’s table tennis dxadaptado
- For Over 20 Minutes I Administered CPR: South Korean Actor Yoon Hong-bin Recounts Heartbreaking Experience of Itaewon Crowd Crush, Entertainment News
- Victoria Beckham reveals why she cried at Paris fashion show amid Nicola Peltz feud rumors