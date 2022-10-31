Ghanaian president says talks with IMF will not lead to debt haircut





ACCRA, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Sunday talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the talks would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. The president’s address to the nation was aimed at reassuring Ghanaians and the markets that the government can stem an economic crisis that has forced it to turn to the Fund for financial support. The talks “are at an advanced stage and are going well,” Akufo-Addo said. “No individual or institutional investor (…) will lose their money as a result of our ongoing negotiations with the IMF. There will be no haircuts,” he said, calling it “fake rumors” recent reports of a possible restructuring. Ghana launched talks with the IMF in July as foreign investors shed debt and street protests erupted over the economic turmoil that has seen inflation and currency depreciation hit highs. record highs despite repeated and severe hikes in lending rates. “I can’t find an example in history where so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time,” Akufo-Addo said. The Ghanaian cedi has fallen more than 40% this year, putting pressure on importers of raw and processed materials, while consumer inflation hit a new 21-year high of 37.2% in September due of soaring import costs. The president said the government aims to restore macroeconomic stability in the next three to six years and reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 55% by 2028. “I believe we can and we will find ways to achieve these goals, even if the immediate steps we need to take are painful,” he said. The IMF estimates that Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio will reach over 90% by the end of the year. Reporting by Christian Akorlie and Cooper Inveen; Written by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams, Barbara Lewis and Sandra Maler Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

