Journalist run over by ex-PM Imran Khan’s truck while reporting





Lahore: A journalist was crushed to death by a vehicle carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan in an accident in eastern Pakistan on Sunday as he was leading a convoy with his supporters to the capital, party officials said and journalists.

The incident prompted Khan to halt his “long march” to Islamabad to pressure the federal government to call a snap election. His convoy set off from the eastern city of Lahore and is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today,” Khan said on Twitter.

Khan said Sunday activities planned by his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been cancelled.

Journalist Qazzafi Butt, who witnessed the incident, told Reuters that Naeem, 40, lost her balance when she tried to climb onto Khan’s truck to get a sound bite from the former Prime Minister.

The wheel of the truck rolled over its head as it fell onto the road, he said. PTI chief Musarrat Jamshed Cheema confirmed that Naeem was hit by Khan’s vehicle. Local police officials did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

The incident happened as Khan’s convoy was near the town of Gujranwala, 220 km (136 miles) from Islamabad. He plans to hold political rallies in towns along the Islamabad route to build support.

Since being ousted in April by a parliamentary vote, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan, stirring up opposition against a government struggling to pull the economy out of the crisis Khan’s administration left it in.

The PTI said Khan was willing to negotiate with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government if he announced a date for a snap election. The government says the polls will take place as planned in October or November next year. Khan says he’s not ready to wait.

(Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/south-asia/pakistan-journalist-crushed-imran-khan-truck-protests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos