PM Modi calls on global defense majors to make India a hub for global supplies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on global defense majors to manufacture military equipment and platforms in India for the world as he laid the foundation stone here for the production of the European military transport plane C -295.

In his address, Modi said India was moving forward with the mantra of “Make in India and Make for the Globe” and that his government’s “stable, predictable and futuristic” policies were taking the country on a trajectory higher economic growth.

The Tata Group will manufacture 40 C-295 medium transport aircraft at the Vadodara plant in cooperation with global aerospace giant Airbus under a Rs 21,935 crore deal the two companies signed in September of last year to supply the planes to the Indian Air Force. .

The contract with the government is for the supply of 56 planes and Airbus will deliver the first 16 planes in “flyable” condition from its final assembly line in Spain between September 2023 and August 2025.

“Today we have taken a big step towards making India the hub of transport aircraft manufacturing,” Modi said in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and several senior executives from major corporations. defense majors.

This is the first such project in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

“India presents opportunities for low-cost manufacturing and high production…Today, India is working with a new mindset, a new work culture,” he said, urging defense majors to take advantage of the favorable manufacturing environment in the country. .

Modi remarked that India is becoming a huge manufacturer of transport aircraft in the world, he can foresee that it will soon produce large passenger planes which will proudly bear the words “Made in India”.

Highlighting the growing demand for passenger and cargo aircraft in the country, Modi said there will be a need for more than 2,000 aircraft over the next 15 years and a crucial step in this direction has been taken. today. He said that the promise of “Made in India, Manufacture for the Globe” will gain further momentum from Vadodara as the factory will be able to accept orders for export to other countries in the future.

Modi noted that the transport aircraft manufactured in Vadodara will not only give strength to the armed forces, but will contribute to the development of a new aircraft manufacturing ecosystem.

“Vadodara, famous as a cultural and educational hub, will develop a new identity as a hub for the aviation industry.”

Highlighting India as an attractive investment destination, he said it presented a global opportunity for the world which is beset by the Covid-19 pandemic, war and supply chain disruptions. He pointed out that India’s growth momentum has been steady despite such circumstances.

He explained that operating conditions are constantly improving and India is focusing on cost competitiveness as well as quality.

“A new saga of economic reforms is being written in India today and the manufacturing sector is reaping the most benefits except for the states,” Modi said.

The prime minister said there was a time when the mainstream thinking was to focus on the service sector as manufacturing was seen as out of reach. “Today we are improving both services and manufacturing sectors,” he said.

He stressed the importance of a holistic approach that focuses on both the manufacturing and service sectors. “Today, India is gearing up to stay ahead of everyone else in manufacturing,” he added.

Modi also criticized what he called a “band-aid approach” of the previous government where he said the manufacturing sector was barely functional thanks to subsidies, adding that basic facilities like logistics, fuel supply electricity or water supply were neglected.

“We abandoned the ad hoc approach to decision-making and offered various new incentives to investors,” he said.

“Over the past eight years,” Modi said, “companies from more than 160 countries have invested in India.” He further clarified that these foreign investments are not limited to certain industries but extend to 61 sectors of the economy and cover 31 states of India.

“We aim to grow our defense manufacturing beyond $25 billion by 2025. Our defense exports will also exceed $5 billion,” he added.

In his remarks, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a milestone in India’s quest to become self-sufficient in defence.

“This is a historic moment not just for the Tata Group but for the country as it embraces the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a true ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-governing) country,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said his company was honored to play a part in this “historic moment for aerospace in India”.

“The C295 program, in partnership with the Tata Trust Group, is strongly aligned with the Indian government’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India),” he said.

The first aircraft made in India will roll out of the manufacturing plant in September 2026 and the remaining 39 are to be produced by August 2031.

The IAF will become the 35th C295 operator worldwide. To date, the program has 285 orders, with more than 200 aircraft delivered, 38 operators from 34 countries and 17 repeat orders. In 2021, the C295 has completed more than half a million flight hours.

The Ministry of Defense said that the manufacture of more than 13,400 spare parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and the seven major component assemblies of the aircraft will be undertaken in India.

He said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be supplied by Airbus Defense and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA consortium.

With a proven ability to operate from short or unprepared airstrips, the C295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistics operations to locations that are not accessible to today’s heavier aircraft.

The aircraft can drop paratroopers and payloads, and also be used for medevac or medical evacuations.

The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol missions.

The project is expected to directly generate 600 high-skilled jobs, more than 3,000 indirect jobs and another 3,000 medium-skilled job opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man-hours in the aerospace and defense sector.