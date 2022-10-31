Cak Imin reveals Jokowi’s message regarding the 2024 presidential election





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin revealed the message of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi him regarding the 2024 presidential election. Cak Imin met Jokowi at the State Palace in central Jakarta this morning. “He ordered, you have to maintain this kind of atmosphere, the atmosphere coolHe asked the parties to maintain a family atmosphere, a conducive atmosphere,” Cak Imin said after meeting Jokowi on Monday, October 31, 2022. During the meeting, Cak Imin said his party did not specifically discuss political issues with Jokowi. The president, Muhaimin said, also referred the issue of the coalition statement to presidential election 2024 entirely at PKB. Furthermore, Muhaimin also explained what he meant by calling Prabowo the presidential candidate of 2024 during the PKB Road to Election event held at Senayan Indoor Tennis, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Complex. , in Jakarta, on Sunday. “Wait for the official announcement (regarding the determination of the presidential candidate). But it is our utmost respect to the guests,” Muhaimin said. At the PKB event yesterday, Prabowo Subianto and Cak Imin said the two would form a joint secretariat office. In addition, Cak Imin also conveyed 5 decision points from the party’s internal coordination and consultation meeting in a series of meetings over the past three days. The five points were also passed on to Jokowi today. One of these points is that PKB promises to fight for free electricity for the poor. “The budget has been calculated at IDR 17.7 trillion per year,” Cak Imin said. Cak Imin said there are 32 million citizens who are customers of 450 watt electricity. “It was calculated to get 100% free subsidies,” Cak Imin said. Second, PKB is determined to solve the fertilizer problem as soon as possible. Fertilizer should be available in front of farmers’ eyes as soon as possible, and farmers with 0.5 hectares of land should receive 100% fertilizer subsidies from the state. “PKB must be able and God willing,” he said. Third, he said, PKB is determined to reduce fuel prices specifically for motorcycles and public transport. PKB, Cak Imin said, calculated the budget needed for one year to reach Rp 267 trillion. “There is money, no problem,” he said. Fourth, PKB will fight for unsecured capital support for young entrepreneurs. According to him, the demographic bonus of young people will reach its peak in 2030. While the period 2030-2038 has entered old age. Thus, said Cak Imin, Indonesia has only 7 years to increase the total energy of young people. This is why PKB will fight for unsecured capital support. “Young age is the guarantee,” he said. Fifthly, PKB will find it difficult to increase pension funds for retired TNI, Polri and other fighters who serve the nation. Cak Imin said the five points was the shortest fight for 2024, which PKB was to start from 2023. “It’s the decision to consolidate PKB in recent days,” Cak Imin said. Muhaimin. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Read: PPP won’t make assumptions about KIB presidential and vice-presidential candidates

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1651362/cak-imin-ungkap-pesan-jokowi-berkaitan-dengan-pilpres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos