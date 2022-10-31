Journalist crushed to death during ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khans’ march





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, second from left, speaks to supporters during a rally at Muridke in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, October 30, 2022. Police say a female journalist was crushed to death at the Pakistan while covering a political march organized by Khan. The 36-year-old journalist died on Sunday after slipping from Khan’s container truck. He expressed his grief and interrupted the event out of respect. Photo AP/UNB.

A journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan on Sunday while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police official said.

Sadaf Naeem, 36, a Channel 5 TV reporter in Lahore, was crushed to death after she slipped from the container truck Imran Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, deputy superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the walking path.

Imran Khan’s convoy was crossing the province of Punjab towards Islamabad on the third day of the march. The protesters defied Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his government, demanding a snap election.

It was the practice of Imran Khan’s convoy team to invite a few journalists at a time to the roof of the truck to talk to Khan.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today,” Imran Khan said in a tweet.

“I have no words to express my sorrow. My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our march for today.

Sharif also expressed his condolences to Naeem’s bereaved family, announcing a donation of around $20,000 to his loved ones.

“Deeply saddened by the death of Journalist Sadaf Naeem after falling from a long walk container,” Sharif said in a tweet. “I can’t feel sad enough about this tragic incident. Sincere condolences to the family. Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking journalist. We pray for the patience of the family of the deceased.

Naeem was the breadwinner of his family and worked as a journalist for 12 years. Pakistani officials said they would cover living expenses and school fees for her two children, aged 17 and 21.

About 10,000 Khan supporters, many crammed into hundreds of trucks and cars, left Lahore on Friday.

The convoy’s journey, which is expected to end with an open-ended rally in Islamabad, could present a significant challenge for the new administration. The rally could also turn violent if police intervene to disperse Khan’s supporters.

