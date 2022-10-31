Rishi Sunak could now go to the COP27 climate summit after rumors that Boris Johnson could go





RISHI Sunak could now travel to the climate of COP27 – after reports that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson could attend. Downing Street last week insisted it would not be going to the global green rally, saying it was too busy preparing for the autumn statement. 3 Rishi Sunak could change his mind and go to COP27 after saying he wouldn’t Credit: AFP It sparked an outcry from some MPs who said he should go and show global leadership on the environment. Liz Truss was due to attend the global rally in Egypt next month, before being forced to resign as prime minister. And over the weekend it emerged Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, might be in attendance. Last night sources close to the former prime minister declined to comment. But his father Stanley Johnson told GB News he hopes his son will go. COP chief Alok Sharma, who was demoted from cabinet by Mr Sunak last week, has slammed the new prime minister for failing to attend the rally, where US President Joe Biden and France’s Macron are expected to also surrender. He said: I am quite disappointed that the Prime Minister is not leaving… But I would say going to COP27 would engage with other world leaders. And I think that would send a signal if the Prime Minister heeded our renewed commitment on this issue. Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the Prime Minister could attend, Environment Minister Mark Spencer said Mr Sunak had “a huge inbox”, of challenges to overcome. He said: “At the moment his focus is on the fall statement and the government’s response to these global challenges… “I’m sure if his diary allows it he would like to go, but at the moment I don’t really know if he will have time to do so. “But rest assured there will be serious ministers there and big hitters because the UK is very keen to play its part in addressing the challenges we face in the environment globally. .” When asked if he would like to see Mr Sunak attend, Mr Spencer replied: “If he has time to do so.” 3 Alok Sharma denounced the decision not to go Credit: AFP 3 Boris Johnson could go to the top, it has been reported Credit: PA

