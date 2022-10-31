Road to confrontation: Imran Khan’s power trip





On Friday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan finally kicked off the “long march” he had been threatening for months. Khan’s movement is familiar in this part of the world, which has a rich history of mobilization to achieve political goals.

Indeed, less than a century ago, Mohandas K. Gandhi, the father of modern India and progenitor of civil disobedience, drove the British out through nonviolence and his footsteps. In 1930, Gandhi began his famous salt march, traveling 239 miles through his home state of Gujarat to challenge colonial rule. His initial few dozen followers eventually grew into the thousands, ushering in the beginning of the end for the mighty British Raj.

With this march, Gandhi gave birth to a long tradition of political protest on the subcontinent: if you want change, march.

That’s why Rahul Gandhi, no connection to Mohandas but the leader of the same Indian National Congress, marched through the world’s largest democracy for more than a month in a ‘Unite India’ march in his bid to counter his ascendant rival, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Across the border, the march of the Khans is well underway in a country that has had a very different experience of democracy. The launchpad is Lahore, Khan’s hometown and the cultural capital of Pakistan; the destination is Islamabad, the federal capital and the last residence of Khan, from where he was ousted from power in April. The goal is to call an early election, a prize the political establishment is denying it.

Although general elections are scheduled for October 2023, Khan wants them now, and with good reason: the septuagenarian has never been more popular. He accuses Washington of orchestrating regime change against its independent foreign policy. Though the evidence is flimsy, the rhetoric resonates as Khan’s transformation from cricketer champion to Islamist savior continues to impress voters. Despite the economic chaos his government left in its wake, he swept by-elections, held mass rallies and did what no other Pakistani politician dared to do without being jailed, or worse: confronting the military all-powerful.

The distance covered by Khan is close to that covered by Gandhi 92 years ago, around 234 miles, which can be covered in around four hours of driving and the tactics are similar. He paces his walk over the week, aiming to arrive by Friday. The purpose of staggering the trip is to gather a crowd of supporters and political momentum.

As he left Lahore on Friday with a crowd of around 10,000 to the sound of nationalist pop music and Islamist anthems, Khan announced he expects more than a million people to join him on the historic Grand Trunk Road, the political heart of the country and the path of many movements that preceded its own.

But in Pakistan’s violent history, most of these campaigns have not ended well. In 2007, I followed former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, whose own march was attacked by a suicide bomber in Karachi hours after its launch on her return from exile (a few days later Bhutto was assassinated during the election campaign).

In 2016 and 2017, as waves of Islamist protesters marched in support of Pakistan’s notorious blasphemy laws, violence not only injured many colleagues but also crippled the capital, including the forced closure of my school. daughter for weeks.

And in 2014, as Khan lay siege to Islamabad for more than six months, ending normal daily life for hundreds of thousands of residents and officials, I covered his first long march, a failed attempt to overthrow the government of then Prime Minister Nawaz. Sharif (he only ended the protest after a deadly terrorist attack killed 150 people, including 134 children, shocking the country).

Clearly, Khan thrives in such chaos. But this time Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s younger brother, is prime minister, and the government has warned Khan to break the law. Above all, Sharif has the support of the army, with which Khan has fallen out.

Yet since his dismissal, the Sharifs administration and its military backers have failed spectacularly in their attempts to stop the juggernaut Khan. Every tactic has backfired: from leveling flimsy terrorism charges against Khan, to conditionally disqualifying him from his candidacy, to arresting and torturing his deputies, to cracking down on coverage of his rallies ( including live reporting from the Long March itself). The establishment was brought to its feet in such an unprecedented way that the leader of the shadowy spies had to hold an emergency press conference to explain the precarious positioning of the military.

But while the generals denounce his illegal and unconstitutional maneuvers, Khan continues on his way.

Will the pedestrian tightrope approach propel him back to power? There is no recent precedent of a Long March peacefully forcing a change of government or policy, says Mosharraf Zaidi, founder of Islamabad-based think tank Tabadlab. But two factors can change things: violence, or a long and lasting political paralysis that forces the powerful to blink first.

Zaidi believes Khan has neither the stomach for the former nor the capacity without military support for the latter.

But Khan might disagree. As his supporters swelled into the thousands on the march to Islamabad over the weekend, Khan urged them to obey the law, even as intelligence officials warned them of terror attacks. A stern warning of the dangers involved came on Sunday with the news of a journalist crushed to death. Sadaf Naeem, 36, died after falling from one of the Long March vehicles, prompting Khan to express his condolences and stop the march for the day.

Earlier, as the carnival atmosphere was buoyed by lively music and speeches, the playing of a classic song, dating back to the 1965 war with India and with lyrics urging to destroy all that stood in the way and filling the battlefield with bodies, prompted Hamid Mir, one of Pakistan’s most respected journalists, to advise caution and let politics be politics.

But as Pakistan’s failing security state, infected by decades of self-destructive jingoism, jihadism and interventionism, finds itself increasingly polarized, confrontation is seen by some as a solution, not a problem.

