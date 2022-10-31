What is Jagat.io? The Metaverse platform launched by President Jokowi





After going through the initial testing phase since August 2022, the metaverse platform created by PT Avatara Jagat Nusantara i.e. Jagat.io was finally officially launched on Friday (28/10/2022), at Ballroom Jakarta Theatre, Central Jakarta. In the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Jagat.io platform is the first metaverse platform in Indonesia that is connected to a real city, the capital of the archipelago (IKN). In his address, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, said: “The presence of the archipelago in the metaverse can foster a sense of belonging and nationality towards the archipelago, especially young people. from Sabang to Merauke can actively participate in virtually shaping the future city of Indonesia according to their aspirations.” On the same occasion, Barry Beagen, co-founder and CEO of Jagat said, “We see Nusantara as the future aspiration of the Indonesian nation, just like Jagat who built a user-generated city. Jagat wants to be a means of community creativity to express their hopes and expectations for the future. Jagat.io is publicly available through play.jagat.io on web and mobile apps. On the Jagat.io platform, users can take advantage of Jagat to host meetings, gatherings, film screenings, virtual concerts, exhibitions and showcases of digital works, and other interactions in an immersive way. Jagat will be developed gradually by collecting various inputs and analyzing user behavior in the app to make more innovations in Jagat as an inclusive platform that can meet the self-expression needs of Indonesian people. During its launch, Jagat also introduced its partners who entered the virtual world of Jagat with their own unique concepts, including Noice, Sociolla, Bumilangit, Hepmil Media Group, ROH Project, Indozone, Jakarta Intercultural School, Pijar Foundation and Play3 . “The presence of Noice as the first local audio platform in Indonesia present in the metaverse world is a form of our commitment and contribution to help advance the Indonesian creative industry. By providing a platform Noice Space in the Metaverse, we want to invite and enable our creators to interact directly with their loyal listeners and provide a special virtual experience through their avatars in Jagat,” said Niken Sasmaya, Chief Business Officer (CBO), Noise. Currently, Jagat has prepared a development map that not only brings the capital of the Indonesian archipelago into the Jagat ecosystem, but also local brands and designers to be creative and have real business. “At Jagat, everyone is free to express themselves. With the presence of an avatar, people can achieve a personality that matches their aspirations, or a similar persona. The features that are showcased are inspired by day-to-day interactions, even though they’re present as avatars, there’s still the option to speak by turning on the microphone, or face-to-face online via the camera,” Barry said. . “The authentic experiences created by Jagat respond to the opportunities of globalization where social interaction brings together young people from all over the world. Jagat prioritizes social interaction which is rooted in the feeling of enjoyment when spending time with friends and togetherness, because in our view, socializing cannot be separated from entertainment,” he said. -he adds. Also Read: RansVerse Introduces Indonesia’s First NFT Building for Metaverse





