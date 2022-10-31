Opening statements in criminal case against Trump’s company scheduled for Monday





NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) – Opening statements are set for Monday in the criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump’s real estate company of 15-year tax fraud.

The case is part of growing legal troubles facing Trump, a 76-year-old Republican, as he considers another run for president after losing in 2020.

The Trump Organization is accused of defrauding tax authorities between at least 2005 and 2021 by providing “off-the-books” benefits to company executives and paying bonuses as compensation for non-employees.

If found guilty, the company – which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world – could face fines of up to $1.6 million. It could also further complicate the property company’s ability to do business.

Trump himself has not been charged in the case.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen last week for the case, which will be heard in New York State Court in Manhattan.

The trial is expected to last over a month. A unanimous verdict is required for a conviction on each count of tax evasion, conspiracy to defraud, and falsification of business records.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, agreed to testify as a prosecution witness at the trial as part of a plea deal for him to receive a five-month prison sentence.

Weisselberg, who was indicted with the company last year, admitted in August to conspiring with the Trump Organization and others to underreport or misreport substantial amounts of his and his company’s income. other employees.

Weisselberg himself avoided taxes on $1.76 million in personal income through luxury perks, such as rent for an apartment in Manhattan.

A prosecutor told potential jurors last week that Weisselberg worked for the defendants and might be “reluctant” to answer questions.

Weisselberg resigned as chief financial officer when indicted, but remained on the payroll as a senior adviser. After his guilty plea, he took paid leave, a source told Reuters.

On the day he pleaded guilty, the Trump Organization called Weisselberg a “good and honorable man” who had been harassed by law enforcement in a “politically motivated quest” to get Trump.

But in a preliminary hearing this month, a lawyer for the Trump Organization accused Weisselberg of lying, an indication of the impasse the company is in.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge handling the case, rejected the argument that the Trump Organization was being targeted for selective prosecution.

Two of the lead prosecutors in the case resigned in February, with one saying felony charges against Trump were warranted, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg raised doubts. Bragg, a Democrat, said the investigation is ongoing.

The case is separate from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general against Trump, three of his adult children and his company in September, accusing them of lying to banks and insurers by overstating his assets. real estate and Trump’s net worth.

While that case is pending, the attorney general is seeking to appoint a comptroller to oversee the company’s financial practices, a move the company disputes.

Trump also faces a federal criminal investigation into the removal of government documents from the White House when he left office last year.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/opening-statements-criminal-case-against-trumps-company-set-monday-2022-10-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos