Politics
Yusril says Jokowi should appoint lawyers and face fake degree claims in court
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Expert in constitutional law Yusril Ihza Mahendra from the point of view, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should face a lawsuit related to fake diplomas in court and invite the panel of judges to consider and decide the lawsuit.
“It would also be nice if President Jokowi said to the public, for example, ‘I know that someone is suing me and accusing me of being a fake diploma. I have appointed a lawyer to represent me in court ‘”, he added. said. yusril in a written statement, Sunday (30/10/2022).
“‘As President, although this lawsuit is personally directed to me, I invite the college of judges to consider and rule on this lawsuit based on law and justice to finally decide whether my degree is genuine or not. Let’s wait for the court decision,” he said.
According to Yusril, if Jokowi makes this statement, people will respect him and consider him a true statesman.
Read also: Yusril: Arrest of Jokowi degree applicant impresses government using power
Meanwhile, Yusril regretted the plaintiff’s detention Jokowi’s DiplomaBambang Tri Mulyono, suspected of religious defamation.
Because, the detention was then used as an excuse to withdraw the lawsuit because Bambang Tri Mulyono admitted that it was difficult to collect evidence to be brought to justice while in detention.
“The police should not have arrested BTM (Bambang) while he was filing a complaint for ‘Jokowi’s fake diploma’ in court. Let the trial take place and we will see what the court’s decision will be. Jokowi’s fake diploma or not,” Yusril said.
Yusril said the law is actually a mechanism to resolve disputes in a fair, peaceful and dignified manner.
“We don’t need to fight on the streets or endlessly attack each other on social media. Take the case to court and let the judge give a fair verdict,” Yusril said.
Read also: Bambang Tri Mulyono, who finally decided to revoke the diplomatic trial of Jokowi after being a suspect……
Previously, the applicant for President Jokowi’s diploma, namely Bambang Tri Mulyono, finally withdrew his lawsuit.
Through his lawyer, Ahmad Khozinudin, Bambang withdrew the lawsuit on Thursday (27/10/2022).
Ahmad Khozinudin is struggling to prepare evidence as his client is currently in custody and is a suspect. Because he could not coordinate with Bambang in preparing evidence for trial.
“This legal action we are taking is an effort to protect the interests of our clients. If the case is not withdrawn, the case will be lost in court, our client will lose his rights,” Khozinudin said.
“If we force our way into the subject, the evidence will be hindered because our client is detained and the witnesses cannot be presented. Because it is our client who has access to it, it will certainly harm the legal interests of our client” , he said again. .
Bambang’s legal team submitted a revocation letter with the classification of the case against the law to the Central District Court in Jakarta (PN) last Thursday.
According to Khozinudin, the Central District Court of Jakarta received the letter of dismissal of the case.
Also Read: Yusril regrets revoking of Jokowi’s diploma trial, case will hang and become political gossip
