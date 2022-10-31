The West’s trust with Russia is broken

Following the Ukraine crisis, the West must prepare for the presence of a constant threat to the east of its borders that will amount to a new Cold War, warns former German Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer .

Speaking to Kathimerini on the sidelines of an Economist conference in Nicosia, Gerhard Schroeder’s former minister expressed the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot win the war in Ukraine, but is also not prepared to negotiate a withdrawal.

Asked about increasingly tense Greek-Turkish relations, Fischer says Erdogan should not be overestimated, but also urges the European Union and NATO to intervene to defuse tension in the eastern Mediterranean, while acknowledging that a Russian victory in Ukraine would have a very negative impact on the evolution of the Aegean Sea.

The recent mobilization in Russia seems to confirm the assessment that Putin is not achieving his goals on the Ukrainian front. However, some argue that the Russian regime cannot afford to lose this war and may even resort to nuclear weapons. What do you think could be the outcome of this crisis in the end?

There’s no way to know the outcome, but I don’t think Putin can win this war. Ukraine is fighting very bravely for its national survival and, in my opinion, Russia’s attempts to blackmail Europe and force it to stop supplying arms will not work. And Europe cannot be blackmailed by Putin’s nuclear threats. It is too early to tell whether the Russian side has started to prepare for a serious negotiation, but we are certainly not there yet. This is a case that will still drag on.

Are you saying that it is entirely up to Russia to engage in meaningful talks?

A peace deal would certainly require Ukraine, of course, but it’s basically up to Putin, who will simply have to withdraw Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and accept the international borders of which Russia itself is a guarantor power and that is the irony in all of this. For now, however, the war will continue.

What is the situation before us? A crisis that will end within a reasonable time or will a second cold war ensue?

I fear we are heading towards a second cold war. Whatever the outcome in Ukraine, trust with Russia has been broken and it will pose a constant threat east of NATO and the European Union borders. I’m afraid the consequences will be a new cold war. Here in Europe, we will have to invest much more in our ability to prevent and in our ability to defend ourselves. Either way, the situation will be much more of a European problem.

Russian gas has provided Europe with relatively cheap energy for many years. However, Germany in particular has been criticized for becoming dependent on natural gas from an autocratic regime, ultimately dragging Europe into an energy crisis that will drive it into recession. What are your thoughts?

You are talking to someone who has always been critical of things. I have already said that you should never put all your eggs in one basket. It’s reckless. But beyond that, Europe has done a lot in recent months to reduce its energy dependence and diversify its energy sources. There remains the question of rates, which however are already beginning to defuse, so this is a positive message. I believe that in the next few years we will get more new sources of energy. I also believe that renewable energies must be the basic mechanism for this purpose, which would be very beneficial for Greece given its climate. Under no circumstances can we become dependent on Russia again. This chapter is closed for good.

Putin’s revisionist policies in Ukraine are doubly alarming for Greece, given Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ increasingly aggressive stance in the eastern Mediterranean. One gets the impression that Turkey is constantly testing the limits of its role and obligations as a member of the Western Alliance, to put it mildly. What is your opinion?

First of all, let’s just make it clear that Erdogan’s power cannot be compared to Putin’s power. In general, Erdogan should not be overestimated. His objective each time is to invite Turkey to the table of the big players. But that won’t happen. On the one hand, Turkey is an actor insofar as it acts as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East. On the other hand, he is a player with limited power. All the West needs to do is exercise smart diplomacy with Turkey. Our relationship with Turkey has always been complicated. There are times when things are better and times when things are worse. Whether we like it or not, Turkey is what it is, so we must do our best, as Europeans and with our American friends, to calm the game in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, which is a sensitive and strategic region Region. We need to reduce the tension and make deals. We need the United States to make this happen, as they have similar interests in the region. I understand the problem of Greece. When I was in the German government, relations between Greece and Turkey were much better than they are today. I understand the reasons, but we must do everything to reduce the tension. And if Putin were to succeed in Ukraine, it would be very bad for the Aegean, as it would set an example and perhaps inspire others to take a similar course of action.