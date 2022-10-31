Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan leads the march and demands new elections





It will be the largest gathering of people in the country’s history, said PTI leader Imran Khan. He expects more than a million people to join him in Islamabad to pressure the government to call a snap election. However, the government says the march could not attract as many people as expected.

The early election is our first demand. Because we want the people of Pakistan to elect a government by their vote, he told reporters. Khan dismissed speculation that he had left his protest march to the federal capital to conduct negotiations with the government. The only demand I have had for six months is for a date for a fair and free early election. That will be the only demand if talks are to take place, he said, indicating he was open to constructive dialogue but would continue to push for an election.

The government deploys troops, erects barricades

In Islamabad, the government has deployed thousands of security personnel to prevent protesters from entering the capital. The Home Ministry has decided to deploy around 30,000 police, rangers and paramilitaries to Islamabad. Hundreds of containers have already been deployed in Islamabad to barricade all entry points. Steel containers were stacked on top of each other to block roads leading to parliament and the diplomatic enclave in the capital Islamabad.

Law enforcement in Islamabad is reportedly equipped with hundreds of tear gas guns, 50,000 tear gas shells, 12 gauge guns and pepper ball guns to control crowds and maintain public order, according to local media. Police and FC will form the first line of defense and they would be armed with tear gas [shells] and rubber bullets for crowd control. And if necessary, the rangers and the army will be there to support them, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told the media. Islamabad police have been criticized for their use of heavy tear gas and beatings with batons on Khan supporters, including families, during the May protest.

Media Bans and Threats

There is also a media ban in place. Pakistani electronic media regulator PEMRA has issued a notice banning all private TV stations from broadcasting live videos of the protest or speeches by PTI leaders.

Imran Khan has been calling for new elections since being ousted in April in a no-confidence vote. Khan has refused to recognize Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government which he says is part of a US-backed regime change. The Sharifs government has rejected Khans’ claims and demands that elections will be held at the end of next year as scheduled.

PTI postpones march after tragic death of journalist

A television journalist covering the PTI long march died after falling from one of the containers on Sunday.

Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem was reportedly run over by a shipping container and died instantly near Sadhoke.

The PTI called off today’s protest after the tragic and accidental death of a journalist and party leaders offered their condolences to the family. Imran Khan said he had no words to express his sadness over the journalist’s death.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today. My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time, he said, adding that he had decided to end the march immediately for today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his regret for the accident and offered his condolences to the family.

