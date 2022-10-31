Twitter takeover: Even before Trump’s return, celebrities and companies are leaving the platform





Twitter has only been in the hands of Elon Musk for three days and the internet is already in disarray as users react to policy changes planned by the self-proclaimed free speech absolutist.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, ex-assistant to former President Donald Trump, told The View on Friday that she thought it was only a matter of days before Trump joined Twitter. “Trump’s advisers tried to get him to stay off Twitter before the 20th election because it was universally agreed that his messy rants hurt him with shifting voters,” Griffin tweeted.

The former president was permanently banned from the platform two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot; Musk said he would reverse Trump’s ban. While it’s unclear whether Trump will make a comeback to Twitter, he wrote on his rival Truth Social app on Friday: I’m very happy that Twitter is now in good hands and will no longer be run by crazies and crazies. radical leftists who really hate our country.

While most of the controversy around Musks’ takeover has focused on Trump’s potential return, celebrities and corporations are rethinking their place on the platform. TV show creator Shonda Rhimes tweeted: Don’t hang around for everything Elon has planned. Goodbye. Actor and producer Ken Olin also said: I’m out of here.

General Motors (GM), an automaker competing with Musks Tesla, said it would take a break from Twitter after the leadership change. We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is the normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily suspended our paid advertising, GM wrote in a statement. Henrik Fisker, CEO of car company Fisker, deleted his account after Elons’ offer was accepted.

Musk has already made sweeping changes to Twitter after the $44 billion acquisition closed on Thursday. He fired senior executives, also pledged to take the company private, and promised that while he promotes free speech, Twitter obviously cannot become a free hell for all, where anything can be said. without consequences!

Musk also uses his platform to sow the seeds of misinformation, according to Axios. On Sunday, Musk offered an alternative theory to the attack on Paul Pelosi, linked to the Santa Monica Observer, a widely discredited website, which suggested the assault was the result of an argument between Pelosi and a prostitute. NewsGuard, which promotes internet safety and aims to combat the spread of misinformation, warned about the site: Proceed with caution: This website fails to meet several basic journalistic standards.

Ironically, Musk was responding to Hillary Clinton’s tweet about the dangers of conspiracy theories, as the alleged attacker was reported to have QAnon ties: the Republican Party and its spokespersons now routinely spread hate theories and disturbed conspiracy. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result.

