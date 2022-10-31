Jokowi holds the position of the 13 most influential Muslim personalities in the world





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is ranked as the 13th most influential Muslim personality in the world according to the version published by the Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies (RISSC). The name of Jokowi rubs shoulders with several other Muslim personalities in the world. The RISSC compiled this list based on the influence of these personalities on the development of Islam in the world. “President Widodo is the first Indonesian president who is not from the army or

political elite. He comes from a modest background of Javanese origin. His father owns a small furniture business, which often fails to make ends meet,” reads the profile written in the book. The Muslim 500: The 500 most influential Muslims in the world 2023.







“They struggled to get him into college, where he

graduate in forestry. After graduating, President Widodo worked for three years in the forest department of a state enterprise in Aceh before returning to work

family business,” the book profile added. This annual book also mentions President Jokowi as a successful and clean politician. “He built a reputation as a clean politician, eschewing the corruption and nepotism that plagues most politicians,” the book says. The name of President Jokowi has been inscribed on this list since 2014. The highest position was obtained in 2014 and 2015 at number 11. First on this list is the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz al Saud. While the second place is occupied by the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the third place is the figure of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Other figures with names include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in fourth place, as well as King Abdullah II of Jordan. Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, close to President Jokowi, is in eighth place. Despite occupying 13th place, Jokowi has surpassed big names such as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb. Not only Jokowi, other prominent Indonesians who feature in this ranking include Chairman of the Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Yahya Cholil Staquf. Yahya is ranked as the 19th most influential Muslim figure in the world. (ARY)

