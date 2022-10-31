



As PTI Chairman Imran Khan Haqeqi Azadi Marchof said, whether through a ballot or a bloodbath, he witnessed a revolution taking over the country.

In a tweet on Monday, he said: “For 6 months I have witnessed a revolution sweeping across the country. The only question is whether it will be gentle through the ballot box or destructive through bloodshed?

The sea of ​​people along our GT road walk. For 6 months, I have been witnessing a revolution that is taking over the country. The only question will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed? pic.twitter.com/CeVdRVp9ON

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2022

The long PTI march was interrupted for a day on Sunday after a journalist was accidentally killed while covering the march.

Channel Five member Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death in an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel Five, the journalist was knocked down by the container of PTI President Imran Khans. The outlet said Naeem fell from the container, after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan said the march was supposed to head towards Kamoke, Gujranwala today (Sunday). “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said he would pray for the soul of the deceased.

#___ pic.twitter.com/6F5ovNM6XZ

— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 30, 2022

Today, Imran Khan visited Sadaf Naeem’s residence to offer his condolences to the family of the late journalist.

#SadafNaeem#___ pic.twitter.com/CZPrdZSpKu

— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar also visited journalist Sadaf Naeem’s residence and expressed his condolences.

“I have just met Sadaf Naeem’s family to offer their condolences. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant the family patience. The family members said they were covering this long walk not only out of professional responsibility but also out of passion,” he said.

. .

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 31, 2022

After offering Fateha at Sadaf Naeem’s residence, PTI Chairman Imran Khan left for Kamoke the point where the party will resume its long march.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/ballot-or-bloodshed-imran-khan-sees-revolution-taking-over-pakistan/

