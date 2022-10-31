Donald Trump Jr. shares Halloween hammer photo mocking Paul Pelosi attack





Donald Trump Jr. shed light on the attack on Paul Pelosi while praising jokes about it on his social media page.

Former President Donald Trump’s son has mocked Paul Pelosi on Twitter and Instagram.

Police say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer on Friday morning by 42-year-old suspect David Depape.

“The suspect ripped Mr. Pelosi’s hammer away and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency assistance and rendered medical aid,” San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. media Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Trump Jr. shed light on the attack on Paul Pelosi while praising jokes about it on his social media page. Getty

On Saturday on Twitter, a photo was posted showing a hammer resting on men’s underwear. It was captioned, “I got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

Trump Jr. added no comments explicitly mocking the attack, but indicated that he appreciated the internet’s reaction to the incident.

He tweeted the image and captioned it: “The internet remains undefeated. Plus, if you swap out the hammer for a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant.”

The internet remains undefeated. Plus, if you swap out the hammer for a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

Trump Jr. also shared the image on his Instagram and commented, “OMG the internet remains undefeated.”

The use of the underwear in the photo appears to be linked to a conspiracy theory that started circulating after the attack.

A report from the Santa Monica Observer, which was originally tweeted by billionaire Elon Musk but has since been deleted, alleged there was more to the story.

The report says Paul Pelosi was struggling with suspect Depape in his underwear when police found the pair.

When Musk shared the story, he added, “There is a small possibility that there is more to this story than meets the eye.”

He faced backlash on social media over his comments.

“Elon Musk is not a trained journalist. This is dangerously irresponsible. The newspaper he quotes wrote in 2016 that Hillary Clinton died on the campaign trail and was using a lookalike. This is disgusting, @elonmusk tweeted Isa Watson, founder and CEO of social media app Squad. “With great power comes great responsibility. Do better.”

Elon Musk is not a trained journalist. This is dangerously irresponsible. The newspaper he cites wrote in 2016 that Hillary Clinton died on the campaign trail and was using a lookalike.

This is disgusting, @elonmusk. With great power comes great responsibility. Do better. https://t.co/G546oumHFP

— isa watson (@isadwatson) October 30, 2022

“Elon Musk says Twitter will not be a free hell for all, where anything can be said without consequences,” tweeted Citizens for Ethics. “So @elonmusk, what are the implications for you of tweeting garbage source that claims Hillary Clinton died in 2016?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jr-nancy-pelosi-paul-pelosi-mock-halloween-photo-hammer-1755671 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos