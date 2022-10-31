Donald Trump News Today: Three Lawsuits Underway in NYC as Steve Bannon Calls Stolen Brazil Election





Donald Trump says Twitter has gotten really boring since it was banned

Donald Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head today, with three cases involving him and his cases set to be heard in court.

While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr. Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming he and his firm systematically overvalued and undervalued real estate assets to obtain advantageous loans while avoiding high tax burdens. And on another front, the Trump Organization’s criminal trial for an alleged tax evasion scheme is set to begin after jury selection last week.

Although Mr Trump will not physically appear in any of the three courtrooms today, he has already been deposed in the civil case, which is being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. During the deposition earlier this year, Mr Trump reportedly picked up the Fifth Amendment in response to questions and read a lengthy prepared statement.

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, a longtime Trump associate and far-right international agitator, has denounced the defeat of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming without specifying evidence that the election was in fact stolen. Mr. Trump has endorsed the re-election of Mr. Bolsonaro.

Mike Pence’s political memoir So Help Me God hits shelves in two weeks, its already published back cover garbled with its depiction of his anger over the events of January 6.

Axios has now obtained a new excerpt from the book in which Mr. Pence, who has not yet testified before the January 6 committee, describes a meeting after the 2020 election involving a growing group of outside lawyers led by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, calling it a new low.

After campaign lawyers delivered a restrained and somewhat pessimistic report on the state of the election challenges, the outside cast of characters went on the attack, he writes. Giuliani told the president over the loudspeaker: “Your lawyers are not telling you the truth, Mr. President.

Mr. Pence writes that, in retrospect, that meeting signaled that the seeds were sown for a tragic day in January.

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 12:30

1667217641Kinzinger condemns Trump Jr for Pelosi hammer joke

Adam Kinzinger, the Republican member of the January 6 committee who has become a relentless critic of his party’s violent and undemocratic turn, has singled out Donald Trump Jr for an Instagram post the ex-president’s son dropped after the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosis’ husband:

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 12:00

1667215680Also in court: the guardians of the oath

Proceedings resume today in the trial of the Guardians of the Oath for their alleged acts of seditious conspiracy on and around January 6, 2021.

The trial so far has seen the jury shown numerous CCTV images and texts between leading members of the far-right groups (some of them very explicit) as well as communications indicating that at least some of saw that the infamous Donald Trump will be mad! tweet as a summons to descend on Washington, DC and disrupt election certification by force.

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 11:28

1667213759 Bannon on Bolsonaro

He can’t concede, impossible. Screw Biden, screw the State Department, screw the CIA, f***em. Such was the diagnosis of the Brazilian presidential election posed by Steve Bannon, who now claims that Jair Bolsonaro actually won a stolen vote via a globalist conspiracy.

Mr Bannon is a longtime admirer of the authoritarian and socially conservative incumbent president, and previously recruited his son Eduardo to help him with his international project to build a far-right movement.

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 10:55

1667212031 Catch-up: Letitia James’ lawsuit against Donald Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James has spent years building his fraud case against Donald Trump, his three eldest adult children and a host of businesses, organizations and people associated with his eponymous real estate venture and licenses.

The end result of his investigation was a more than 200-page case alleging that the former president and his business empire had falsely inflated the value of his net worth by billions of dollars in an attempt to gain tax and other benefits. advantages with insurers and financial institutions. .

Alex Woodward and Andrew Feinberg have this report on what the case entails and how it happened.

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 10:27

1667211319Hello

Welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump and his legal troubles. Stay with us for updates.

Andrew Naughtie31 October 2022 10:15

