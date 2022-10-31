Boris ‘plans to go to COP27’ as Alok Sharma criticizes Rishi’s decision

Rishi Sunak is facing mounting criticism over his decision to miss COP27 despite Boris Johnson reportedly planning to attend the climate summit.

According to the Observer, Boris Johnson plans to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

However, it remains to be confirmed whether Rishi Sunak’s predecessor will travel to Egypt as part of the official British government delegation or as a guest of the COP presidency.

UK COP26 President Alok Sharma has told The Sunday Times that Rishi Sunak risks undermining Britain’s position as a world leader on climate issues.

Mr Sharma said: “I am quite disappointed that the Prime Minister is not leaving. I understand he has a huge plate of domestic issues he has to deal with.

“But I would say going to COP27 would allow for engagement with other world leaders. And I think that sends a signal – if the Prime Minister were to leave – about our renewed engagement on this issue.”

Today The Times reported that Boris’ plan has caused Rishis to reconsider.

On Saturday, the White House confirmed that President Biden would attend COP27.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “At COP27, he will build on the important work the United States has undertaken to advance the global fight against climate change and help the most vulnerable strengthen their resilience to climate impacts and it will highlight the need for the world to act in this decisive decade.

The ELN has contacted Number 10 for comment.