Trump Organization tax evasion trial set for opening arguments





Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the high-profile criminal case against the Trump Organization, the former president’s family business that helped make him a household name.

Donald Trump is listed as a possible witness in the New York trial, where prosecutors will argue that the company he ran for decades has embarked on a 15-year plan to compensate top executives to help them , as well as the company, to avoid paying taxes.

Trump, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, blasted the investigation into the company he has led for decades as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Presiding over the case, acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told potential jurors last week that in addition to the former president, his three eldest children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump could be called as witnesses. All three have held key positions within the company.

Jury selection ended on Friday. The panel is made up of four women and eight men, with six alternates for what is expected to be a month-long trial.

Prosecutors’ star witness will be Allen Weisselberg, the company’s longtime chief financial officer who is currently on paid leave from the Trump Organization. He was indicted alongside the Trump Organization last year after a year-long investigation into the company’s financial practices by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 counts in August.

No other individual has been charged in this case.

As part of his plea deal, Weisselberg agreed to pay nearly $2 million in taxes, interest and penalties, in addition to testifying honestly in the upcoming Trump Organization trial. If he doesn’t, prosecutors said he could face a sentence closer to what he originally faced if convicted at trial of 5 to 15 years in prison.

Weisselberg is expected to take a stand next week.

The judge told prospective jurors the case involved allegations that the company devised and operated a long-term scheme to not report its income on tax forms.

The crimes the indictment alleges the company committed include conspiracy, fraud, criminal tax evasion and forgery of business records.

The indictment says the scheme was intended to allow certain employees to significantly understate their compensation from the Trump Organization so that they could and do pay federal, state and local taxes in gross amounts. less than the amounts that should have been paid.

The scheme also allowed the company to evade payroll taxes that the Trump Organization was required to pay as part of employee compensation, according to the indictment.

According to documents filed by prosecutors, the biggest beneficiary of the scheme was Weisselberg, who received $1.76 million in indirect compensation from the company’s employees. This included a rent-free apartment, expensive cars, private school tuition for her grandchildren, and new furniture.

The Trump Organization faces up to approximately $1.6 million in penalties if convicted on all counts. A conviction could also hamper the company’s ability to secure future funding, experts told NBC News.

The company faces other legal issues. Jury selection begins Monday in the Bronx about 10 miles north of the Manhattan Merchans courtroom in a civil case brought against Trump, the Trump Organization and his 2016 campaign by a group of protesters who say they were brutalized by the then-candidate’s security guards outside Trump’s tower.

They are seeking unspecified damages, and the trial will feature videotaped testimony Trump gave in the case last year. Trump denied knowing about the actions of his guards in advance, but said he believed they acted appropriately, according to parts of his testimony that were included in a court filing in April.

The company, Trump and his eldest children were also sued last month by the New York attorney general’s office alleging they overstated the company’s financial assets by billions of dollars.

The lawsuit, which Trump also dismissed as a politically motivated “witch hunt,” seeks to impose approximately $250 million in sanctions and permanently bar Trump and his three oldest children from serving as leaders of any business based in New York.

