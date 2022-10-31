Imran Khan visits Sadaf Naeem’s family to offer condolences





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the residence of slain journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday to offer his condolences to his family.

Sadaf Naeem of a private TV channel died during the PTI long march in Sadhoki, Gujranwala on Sunday evening. She was covering the long walk and descending from Imran Khan’s container, fell and was crushed under the wheels of the container. The journalist died instantly.

According to the details, Imran Khan reached the residence of Sadaf Naeem in Lahores Icchra region. The former Prime Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased.

Imran Khan visits the family home of slain journalist Sadaf Naeem #sadafnaeem pic.twitter.com/46W2w0Kem0

— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) October 31, 2022

Other PTI leaders also met Sadaf Naeem’s family to offer their condolences. Dr Yasmin Rashid met the family and expressed his deep sadness over the loss especially for the children of Sadaf Naeem.

Read more: Video surfaces of Sadaf Naeem running after a container moments before his tragic death

Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the deceased family of Five News journalist Sadaf Naeem to offer his condolences, President Imran Khan will arrive soon. pic.twitter.com/Hh9tgd5L0B

— MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) October 31, 2022

Similarly, the top leader of PTI, Asad Umar also met Sadaf Naeem’s family and prayed for them. Sadaf Naeem’s family told Asad Umar that they have a strong passion for his work.

“I have just met Sadaf Naeem’s family to offer their condolences. May Allah forgive the deceased and grant the family patience. The family members said that she covered this long walk not only out of professional responsibility but also out of passion,” Asad Umar said.

. .

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 31, 2022

The nation mourns the loss of Sadaf Naeem

The manner in which Sadaf Naeem died sent shock waves across the country. Condolences are pouring in as politicians, journalists and the public express their grief over the loss of Sadaf Naeem.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident. Offering his condolences to his family, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised Naeem as a dynamic and hardworking journalist.

The Prime Minister announced a financial aid of Rs 5 million for his family and ordered the authorities to immediately complete the regulatory process and release the amount to his family. Similarly, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi hailed the deceased and offered his condolences to her family. In addition, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance worth Rs. 2.5 million for her family.

Read more: Doors open to talks: Prime Minister Shehbaz forms committee for PTI long march

