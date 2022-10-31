Trump Tapes audiobook by Bob Woodward, revised.





It’s unclear who would listen to the entirety of The Trump Tapes, an audio-only publication of the complete recordings of the 20 interviews Bob Woodward conducted with the president while researching his three books on Trump. Broadcasting such material is not something Woodward has never done before, but listening to Trump speak at length, he says in his introduction, is a completely different experience from listening to snippets of TV interviews. or on the Internet. He’s right about that. Although Trump’s tendency to view any interaction as a monologue opportunity means that interviews sometimes sound like his speeches, hearing a Trump blaspheme for hours, trying to impress Bob Woodward, really shows just how excruciating the former is. boring and obsessed with himself. president is. It might even convince his fans.

Historians might want to hear about all of this, and Woodward long thought he was some sort of historian, that his books would go down in the nation’s annals. For Trump’s critics, however, there is the undeniable disappointment of having to listen to half past eleven of that voice, moaning, bragging, cajoling, singing. This irritation is compounded by Trump’s habit of repeating the same things over and over and over and over again. It’s one thing to say that Trump insists on a limited selection of themes and stories, usually inane, and often incorrect or reductive: other nations are ripping off the United States; James Comey is stupid; no collusion! ; Trump gave James Mattis the nickname Mad Dog; etc It’s a whole other thing listening to him do it in real time, blithely derailing any conversation going in a direction he doesn’t like with the same old shit.

In Trump’s eyes, Bob Woodward is an unspoiled star, fresh from the triumph of his Watergate reporting, a big shot whose very attention is flattering.

Perhaps the only people who would be eager to listen to these tapes are Trump supporters. If they listen to the 20 interviews, I think it is not impossible that the experience can rid them of their illusions. Yes, I know that for his hardcore base, Trumpism has become an unshakeable faith, but for those closer to the fence, having them smoke a whole pack of unfiltered Trump might be the only cure. Instead of the straight shooter they think they are, they’ll see a politician squirm, squirm, and change the subject. The more you hear Trump speak, the more obvious it becomes that he only cares about himself and his own glorification. A bottomless pit that can never be filled with sufficient praise or admiration, Trump repeatedly cites validation of the kind of authorities (experts, professors, elites) his political supporters despise. The more he boasts and proclaims himself the first! the only! the better!, the harder it is to ignore his gaping insecurity.

And then there’s Trump’s weird and overwhelming obsession with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, his rhapsodies about how Kim calls him Your Excellency, how brilliant Kim is, how a better golfer than Tiger Woods and how Trump is the only person who can make Kim smile. Again, you might be aware of this fixation, but it’s easier to grasp the craziness of it when you actually hear Trump asking Woodward to look at pictures of him with Kim every time they sit down. for an interview. He even gives Woodward a poster-size copy of one of these photos, insisting that it be rolled up in a tube, presumably thinking Woodward would stick it on his wall like a Harry Styles fan.

What’s Reality and Fiction in The Good Nurse, Netflix’s Movie About Serial Killer Charles Cullen The Second Season of The White Lotus Is About Something Totally Different Every Guillermo Del Toros Horror Short hit the Netflix series, rated A Great New Movie Is About Growing Up With Trumps, But The Real Target Is White Liberals

By Bob Woodward. Simon & SchusterAudio.

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

Any MAGA fan worth their salt hates the mainstream media, the failing New York Times, the Amazon Washington Post. But listen to these recordings to hear Trump, again and again, shamelessly flatter a famous Post reporter. As Maggie Haberman notes in her recent biography, Confidence Man, Trump’s understanding of the international scene (like his views on many issues) is stuck in the 1980s. of the triumph of his report on Watergate, a big shot whose very attention is flattering. On several occasions, Trump explains to the minions present during the interviews that Woodward considered writing a book about him decades earlier, a story that Woodward has to correct repeatedly. (Woodward and his then-reporting partner Carl Bernstein interviewed Trump in 1987 for a story that never took off.)

Eventually, Trump began calling Woodward at his house, partly to complain about A Very Stable Genius, a book written by Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, but also to wrest a promise from him that Woodward wouldn’t make fun of him. Kim, her best friend. Woodward began leaving recording devices near landlines in his home to capture these impromptu conversations.

Trump publishes so many lies about these interviews that Woodward frequently intervenes starting today to correct him or clarify the record. And Woodward pushed back during Trump’s rants. He defended Rucker and Leonnig and even tried to make it clear to Trump that the transcript of his phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not as exculpatory as Trump had insisted. Based on our past interviews, Woodward says in 2022, once Trump dug in, he would be irremovable, especially amid his impeachment trial. I was trying to get him to look at it from a different point of view instead. And I wanted to engage him with the larger political issue. I admit it, I laughed. Hadn’t he been careful during the previous countless hours he’d spent talking with the guy?

There are also occasions when Woodward makes the mistake of so many Trump staffers and tries to advise the president. Presumably, he thought he had the opportunity to lead or even form a rudderless leader in times of national crisis. Many officials and Trump cabinet aides have had their morale broken on this wheel, but hubris is as common among venerable journalists as it is among public servants. At one point, Woodward pointed out to Trump that the FBI’s use of Steele’s dodgy dossier to justify wiretapping Carter Page, a minor foreign policy aide to Trump’s 2016 campaign, was out of the question. about, and presented an opportunity to urge to reform the FBI. responsibility in the application for authorization for such surveillance. This reform was necessary, but Woodward did not seem to realize how reckless it was to impose such a course on a president who had no understanding of the principles involved and who, indeed, was in favor of the FBI’s overreach. , except when inflicted on himself and his friends.

Maybe I’m wrong about the potential effect of these recordings on borderline Trump supporters. After all, Woodward and so many who worked for Trump kept kidding themselves about who he was and what he was capable of even after spending hours with the man. Trump doesn’t believe in democracy, Woodward says in his epilogue. This is my main conclusion. The most mystifying thing is how long it took him to reach it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/culture/2022/10/bob-woodward-trump-tapes-interviews-audiobook-review.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos