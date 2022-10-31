Ganjar denies Jokowi’s problem as PDI-P president: it is of no consequence





PDI-P politician Ganjar Pranowo also answered the question of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi Widodo to become the general chairman of the PDI in 2024. The Governor of Central Java said that there are efforts to oppose the PDI- P to each other. “I ask everyone to be aware of the presence of stowaways who want to create a discord in the relations within the PDIP. So that no one makes a move that damages someone’s reputation,” Ganjar said as quoted by Antara. stupid idea: He explained that he and Jokowi are members of political parties who understand the rules and relations in political parties. Therefore, he stressed that the idea of ​​Jokowi becoming the general president of the PDI-P is something that cannot be digested by reason. “(Jokowi Ketum PDIP’s idea) is an ‘inconsistency’ and the imagination of a person who does not understand the rules of the PDI-P, who does not understand the relationship between us in the party and who is very reckless,” he said. . Inheritance conditions: Ganjar explained that succession to the leadership of the party wearing the bull’s head was settled by the party congress. While the idea of ​​Jokowi to seize the leadership of the PDIP is not true. Ganjar invites all supporters of President Jokowi to oppose the issue, so as not to become a wild ball. “I think something like this should be observed, whether it’s a personal idea or a call from someone. We, who from the beginning have supported Pak Jokowi in the government, must immediately counter such people so as not to be provoked by a situation that pits them against each other,” he said. Ganjar believes that the nuances of stowaways and fights between people can also be seen in the incident some time ago, where at that time there was a group of people pretending to be volunteers. Ganjar urged the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to investigate Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani over the electronic ID card case. He asked any volunteers not to use dirty political strategies, especially before the Democratic Party in 2024. “I want to pass on any volunteer or anyone, one not to vilify people, two not to discredit people, and three not to discredit parties,” he said. Read also : President of PAN: Ganjar-Ridwan Kamil very worthy of a pair for the presidential election Polmatrix poll: Ganjar-Yenny surpasses Anies-Andika Bima Arya: The duo of Ganjar and Ridwan Kamil complete each other

