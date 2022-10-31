Ukrainian grain exports resume in the Black Sea





Istanbul (AFP) Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia’s decision to withdraw from a landmark deal designed to ease a global food crisis.

At least six ships, including the Ikaria Angel, chartered by the World Food Program and loaded with 30,000 tons of wheat for an emergency response in the Horn of Africa, left Ukrainian ports on Monday, according to a site Internet that tracks maritime traffic. “Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage. Food must flow,” tweeted Amir M. Abdulla, the UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, on Monday. A total of 12 ships were due to leave Ukrainian ports on Monday and four were to head for the country, according to the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) which oversaw the deal brokered by Turkey and the UN. The trafficking came days after Russia notified the UN and Turkey that it was suspending its participation in the grain deal, after Moscow accused Ukraine of a ‘massive’ attack by drones against its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Ukraine called the Russian accusations a “false pretext”. Moscow also backed out of ship inspections, which were mandatory under the deal. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to continue his efforts to keep the deal in place despite measures taken by Russia. “Although Russia acts hesitantly…we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said in a televised address. Talks continue Monday’s shipment schedule was agreed by the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations, with Russia being briefed on the movements, the CCM said in a statement on Sunday. A source familiar with the matter said: ‘As a signatory to the agreement, they have been asked to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the vessels. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said talks were underway with relevant parties to keep the deal in place. “In these talks, the parties are reminded of the importance of pursuing this initiative (…) and avoiding any provocation that will negatively affect the continuation of the mechanism,” the ministry said on Sunday. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after the Russian invasion in late February. July’s agreement to unblock its grain exports is key to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict. The agreement, which established a safe corridor through which vessels could travel to Istanbul for inspections, had already enabled the export of more than 9.5 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain and was due to be renewed on November 19. A separate agreement signed with Russia allowed the export of Russian food and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. But it was never implemented, to the chagrin of Moscow, which has been complaining about it for weeks. On Thursday, two days before Russia suspended its participation in the deal, its UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that Russian exports must be allowed before Moscow would commit to extending the deal. Ukraine has complained of delays in inspecting ships, accusing Russia of deliberately slowing down the arrival from Turkey of dozens of ships heading to its Black Sea ports. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/international-news/20221031-ukraine-grain-exports-resume-in-black-sea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos