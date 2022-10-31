President Halimah ranked 33rd most influential Muslim in the world – Mothership.SG





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg President Halimah Yacob is ranked 33rd on a list of the world’s 500 most influential Muslims, according to a ranking compiled by the Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies for 2023. This is the highest ranking Halimah has ever received since first appearing on the list in 2018, a year after becoming president in 2017. She was previously ranked 36th in the 2022 rankings. Only Singaporean in the top 50 Halimah is the only Singaporean to make the top 50, and one of three women to do so this year. The others being the Syrian Munira Qubeysi, ranked 25th, and the Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who came 38th. Halimah also ranked higher than most Southeast Asian world leaders, with the exception of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who came in 13th. Meanwhile, Malaysian politicians Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir Mohamad received honorable mentions. Former Russian professional mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov also received an honorable mention. First place went to the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who had the most influence as “king with authority over Saudi Arabia’s 35 million people and about 14 million pilgrims a year” . Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah came in 39th place, six places below Halimah. Halimah has a “strong international profile” The citation from the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Center noted that Halimah was both Singapore’s first female president, as well as the first female speaker of Singapore’s parliament. She was credited for promoting “initiatives to support a cohesive society, strengthen interfaithness and recognize all workers who contribute to Singapore’s growth”. Halimah is also said to have a “strong international profile, meeting regularly with world leaders”. Additionally, the center highlighted her advocacy, noting that in 2019 she called on businesses to embrace gender equality during her speech at the Women’s Forum Asia. He also referenced his public condemnation of “local media” for offensive remarks about women and called on those responsible to apologize. Other Singaporeans on the list Three other Singaporeans were also on the list. Zainul Abidin Rasheed Zainul is Singapore’s Ambassador to Kuwait and the Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East. He is credited with fostering Singapore’s diplomatic relations with the Muslim world and for sharing Singapore’s expertise in cross-cultural and inter-religious relations with nations that have large Muslim populations. Syed Hassan al-Attas Syed sits on the presidential Minority Rights Committee, according to The time of the straits (ST). He has been credited with being a “pillar of strength and unity” in building religious harmony in Singapore and throughout Southeast Asia. Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir Faizal is deputy chief prosecutor and senior counsel in the Office of the Attorney General, according to ST. He is the only Malay-Muslim senior lawyer in Singapore and is credited with designing scholarship programs for low-income students. Top Photo by MCI via Halimah Yacob/Facebook

