Boris Johnson hides in the shadows as Downing Street nightmare continues | Express a comment | Comment

Rishi Sunak: Vans move on Downing Street as PM moves in

As Mr Sunak moved into 10 Downing Street last week after Tory MPs effectively crowned him leader and Prime Minister without serious competition, there was a feeling that his days of being a house of horrors were fading. But even as he tries to exorcise the Conservative party’s recent demons, Mr Sunak’s opponents are gathering in the shadows and preparing to reignite a turf war that threatens to wipe them out.

Over the weekend, Express.co.uk has been contacted by a number of ‘deeply disgruntled’ MPs on the Conservative Party right, some of whom are already writing (but not yet sending) their letters to Sir Graham Brady , the chairman of the 1922 Committee, to ask for a vote of confidence in their new leader. The immediate rage centered on the reshuffle of Mr Sunak, whom a number of sacked ministers in particular, unsurprisingly, may have thought had failed to deliver on his promise of a “big tent” government which brought together the different wings of the party. While some of Ms Truss’s appointees like Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch have kept their jobs, they have been dismissed as ‘the accommodating types’ while de real Brexiteers like Jacob Rees-Mogg and former President Jake Berry were ejected in no time. Under Cabinet, the reshuffle looked more like Nightmare on Elm Street than Downing Street with Brexiteers being phased out, 2019 being admitted and a lot of the Tory right. He has already harbored resentment towards a man many MPs compare to the Devil Incarnate, with others seeing him as a great strategist, Gavin Williamson.

The Conservative leadership wars are far from over

A sacked minister said: ‘This reshuffle was a Gavin Williamson reshuffle. He had his nastiness written all over it.’ Mr Williamson, who was Theresa May’s chief whip and infamously has a pet tarantula, is a master at manipulating and controlling the parliamentary party – however that’s not the sort of thing that makes him popular. But the consequences are that the internal fights are far from over. A Tory MP noted: ‘It’s not a big tent at all. People are biding their time but the letters will come [to Sir Graham]they are already being drafted. “I think they will come in after this weekend when people see what the new regime will look like. I guess there will be crisis after crisis and letter after letter.” There was anger on Sunday when Sunak supporters told i newspaper of a campaign to ‘purge the right’ from the parliamentary party so what Michael Gove, recently restored to high office, suggested they all apologize for Liz Truss’ government. Another exasperated MP said: ‘Don’t rule out another leadership vote next year. A big part of Mr Sunak seeing Boris Johnson last week was the surprise endorsement of Spartan Brexiteer Suella Braverman, who has been a standard bearer for the right. READ MORE: Outrage as Truss to increase the cost of lords by giving out new gongs

Jake Berry is a dangerous MP to have on the back benches

It is perhaps unsurprising that she is now the subject of furious briefings in the press over her “technical breach” of sharing non-security documents intended for release with her mentor Sir John Hayes, another right-wing figurehead and founder of the influential Common Sense Group. . Much of this briefing appears to come from Bring Back Boris supporters who believe she betrayed them, and it may not be a coincidence that Mr Berry, after being sacked as chairman, the openly criticized on Talk TV and revealed that there were “multiple offences”. A Tory MP said Ms Braverman was appointed Home Secretary by Mr Sunak, the post from which Ms Truss fired her, was ‘a concession to the right’, adding: ‘She is the only real Brexiteer in the Cabinet “. But that leaves Mr Sunak in a dilemma. “Sack Suella and the letters will start pouring in,” notes one MP. DO NOT MISS The inside story of Boris quitting the leadership race – DAVID MADDOX [INSIGHT]

Gavin Williamson is seen as a demonic figure by many Tory MPs

However, it seems unlikely that Mr Berry will focus solely on the Home Secretary. A formidable organizer and founder of the influential Northern Research Group, he’s “taking a few weeks off and thinking about what he’s going to do next”, according to friends. But whatever comes next is “probably going to be problematic for the Prime Minister”, they said. One of the questions constantly raised over the weekend is that while Mr Sunak’s rise to power has calmed markets and restored the pound, it does not mean the end of economic crises. A former minister underlined: “Thank you to Jeremy Hunt [the Chancellor] and Sunak, we are now inevitably heading into a recession that will hurt people. “Many of us think that the markets would have calmed down with [Liz] Truss but now there is nothing to hope for. “We have a promise of tax hikes and spending cuts. “Labour will win the next election as a result of this and many colleagues will feel they have nothing to lose.”

Boris Johnson supporters appear to be briefing the Home Secretary