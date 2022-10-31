Turkey’s first domestic car rolls off the line





Source: Togg website Turkey inaugurated its first national car factory over the weekend with an event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had long dreamed of having a national car brand for the country. The event also marked the 99th anniversary of modern Turkey. The country’s first car, a battery-powered pre-production compact SUV, rolled off the production line at the new Turkeys Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) car factory in Gemlik, in the industrial city of Bursa, on Saturday. At the plant’s opening ceremony, Erdogan said: As Europe’s largest commercial vehicle producer and as one of the world’s leading automobile exporters, not having a national car brand has long torn our hearts. Ever since I became Prime Minister (in 2003), I have urged people to do something about it. I knew there were capable people in our country, and eventually it was realized. The Togg joint venture was established in 2018 by national industrial companies Anadolu Group, BMC Turkiye, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding and the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges. Presales of the Togg EV, which was designed by Pininfarina, were due to start in February, with other models to follow, including a compact sedan and a B-segment SUV and minivan. The SUV is powered by fast charging. lithium-ion battery, supplied by Farasis Energy, which the company says gives it a range of up to 510 km (317 miles). The vehicle will have an initial local content of 51%, increasing to 65% by 2025. Togg aims to produce 1 million vehicles per year by 2030, split between five different segments. The SUV was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2022 as the Togg Transition Concept electric vehicle. At the show, Togg CEO Mehmet Gurcan Karakas told reporters that his company was not a traditional car manufacturer, adding: We define ourselves as a technology company, that’s why we chose to unveil the car. at CES. The Togg SUV is based on the company’s Smart Life platform which it says encompasses much more than a fully connected car. Let’s build Togg with a completely user-centric approach. We create mobility solutions through a user-centric and data-driven business model”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-auto.com/news/turkeys-first-domestic-car-comes-off-the-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos