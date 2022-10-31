Vadodara transport aircraft manufacturing plant will have immense benefits for MSMEs: PM Modi





Ease of doing business for MSMEs: On laying the foundation stone for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant, which is the first of its kind in the private sector in India, in Vadodara, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said MSMEs will have immense benefits as it (the facility) enhances India’s MAKE and the country’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities. Defense MSMEs in India currently cater to Export Markets, DPSUs, Ordnance Factory Board and Private OEMs as Tier II, III and IV Suppliers. “I have been told that more than 100 MSMEs are linked to this project. The facility will also be able to take export orders from other countries in the future. This means that our motto Make in India, Make for Globe will be strengthened with this project, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday. According to the government, more than 125 MSME suppliers have been identified by a consortium of Tata companies including Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The consortium and European aerospace company Airbus will manufacture 40 C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The announcement was made by Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar during a press conference on October 27. The government had approved last September the acquisition of 56 C-295MW transport planes. This included 16 aircraft to be delivered in airworthy condition between September 2023 and August 2025. This is the first time that such a large investment has been made in India’s defense aerospace sector. The aircraft produced will not only support our defense forces, they will also contribute to the development of a new ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing in India, Prime Minister Modi added. Subscribe now to the Financial Express SME newsletter: your weekly dose of news, views and updates from the world of micro, small and medium enterprises The C-295 aircraft will be equipped with an indigenous electronic warfare suite manufactured by electronic defense equipment manufacturer Bharat Electronics and missile systems manufacturer Bharat Dynamics. Hundreds of MSMEs from all over the country will participate in this project. It is a shining example of meeting the requirements of the armed forces with the collaborative efforts of the private sector and Defense Public Sector Enterprises (DPSU), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at the laying ceremony. of the first stone. The annual procurement of defense-related goods and services from micro and small businesses, including SC-ST and women’s businesses, by the Ministry of Defense in FY22 increased from 4,303 crore from Rs 3,531 crore in FY21 to Rs 3,531 crore in FY19 even as it fell to Rs 3,204 crore in FY20, according to data shared by the Minister of State Defense Ajay Bhatt in a written response to a question to Rajya Sabha in August this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/sme/msme-eodb-vadodara-transport-aircraft-manufacturing-facility-will-have-immense-benefits-for-msmes-pm-modi/2759766/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos