Rishi Sunak “didn’t close the door” by joining Boris Johnson at COP27 | Politics | New





The prime minister said last week he had to stay in the UK to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” facing the country instead of attending the Cop27 summit in Egypt. But insiders said on Sunday he could make an appearance if he manages to make enough progress with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on the financial statement due November 17.

It comes after it emerged that Mr Johnson intends to turn up at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit to keep up the pressure on international leaders to stick to climate change targets. US President Joe Biden is also among the key figures also planning to attend. Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister had ‘not totally closed the door’ to going to Cop 27 ‘depending on progress’ but priority ‘first and foremost’ must be on the national issues. The source insisted the new Prime Minister was ‘totally relaxed’ about Mr Johnson’s plans and ‘supported’ him in his intention to attend. Mr Sunak has faced a backlash from environmental activists since it was confirmed he would not attend. The prime minister remains committed to the government’s previous climate change commitments and hosted a finance day at last year’s summit in Glasgow where he “brought together many allies”, sources said. Last year’s British Cop chairman Alok Sharma, who was demoted in last week’s reshuffle, criticized Mr Sunak’s decision not to attend. He said: “I am quite disappointed that the prime minister is not leaving. I understand that he has a huge basket of domestic problems to deal with.

King Charles will host a COP27 reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday. Mr. Sunak will deliver a brief address to the group with Mr. Sharma and John Kerry, the US Special Envoy on Climate Change, both on the guest list. Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove insisted the government will “have the strongest team possible” for the summit. The upgrade secretary said: “When it comes to participating in Cop, I know across government we want to field the strongest team possible in Cop, but there’s a lot of pressure on the newspaper of the Prime Minister.” Mr Gove also confirmed he was considering scrapping Liz Truss’ plans for low-tax, low-regulation investment zones, saying anything that could harm the environment “is ruled out “. He said: ‘We need to make sure that any change we make is one that of course helps support economic growth and good jobs for people, but one of the concerns raised about investment zones was also the impact on the environment. “I have been very clear and the Prime Minister has been very clear that under no circumstances will we weaken environmental protections. “So I will be looking with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, with the Environment Secretary and with the Prime Minister on the proposals that were drawn up when Liz was Prime Minister…and anything that might in any way undermine protection of the environment is excluded.”

