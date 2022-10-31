Politics
‘Act of GOD or act of FRAUD: Congress’ Digvijaya Singh MOCKS PM Narendra Modi over Morbi bridge collapse | India News
Bhopal: Senior Congressman Digvijaya Singh has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of Gujarat over the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarats Morbi district, in which at least 135 people are dead. Slamming Center on the tragedy, the congressional veteran demanded to know if it was an act of God or an act of fraud.
Act of God Act of fraud?
Watch Narendra Modi say Kolkata flyover collapse was a message from God about Mamata https://t.co/0AfMfSaKPD Going through @scroll_in
digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 30, 2022
Digvijaya Singh, who posted several tweets about the incident, was playing on the phrase Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly used during a rally while ridiculing the government of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after the Vivekananda Road flyover collapsed in Kolkata on March 31, 2016, killing many. Modi ji, is the Morbi bridge accident a case of force majeure or an act of fraud? Singh tweeted, citing a 2016 news report.
He said the bridge had been under repair for six months but collapsed five days after it reopened. In Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata party has been in power for 27 years, the Narmada canal broke during the first days of testing at Bidra village in Kutch district in July this year, while a bridge higher than Bhuj, which took 8 to 9 years to build, was expected to be repaired within a year of commissioning, Singh said.
? !!
Development model?
As the rescue and relief operation is in full swing, Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF and Fire Department teams are conducting search operations. State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the situation and state, central and state government agencies are also coordinating it. The state government has also formed an SIT to investigate the tragic collapse of the Morbi bridge.
Injured people were admitted to the Morbi civil hospital for treatment after the collapse of the cable bridge on Sunday evening. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also assured that a case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Morbi Bridge management team after the traffic incident .
The city of Gujarats Morbi will voluntarily observe a bandh on Monday to mourn the death of those who died after the cable bridge collapsed on Sunday. The death toll in the Gujarats Morbi bridge collapse incident has now reached 135 and more than 177 people have been rescued so far. No less than 135 bodies have been recovered by rescuers and several people are still missing.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has set up a five-member Special Investigations Team (SIT) led by an IAS officer to investigate the suspension bridge collapse in the town of Morbi which left over 100 people dead . The SIT will be headed by Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal, and the other members are Department of Roads and Construction Secretary Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi and two engineers specializing in structural control and quality.
The state government deployed four NDRF teams, along with defense personnel in search and rescue operations, and even summoned swimmers and divers from surrounding districts. According to locals, the bridge contractor was charging Rs 12 and 17 to visitors.
The suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi which collapsed on Sunday evening killing several people was reopened to the public just four days ago after seven months of repair work by a private company, but had no received the “certificate of aptitude” from the municipality, an official told PTI. The more than century-old bridge in the city of Morbi collapsed around 6:30 p.m. when it was crowded with people.
