Center Will Spare No Effort in Relief Operations: PM Modi on Gujarat Bridge Collapse | Latest India News

The central government will spare no effort in relief and rescue operations in Gujarats Morbi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in his home state. . Even as I speak in front of you, my heart is with those affected by the tragedy. Rarely in my life have I felt such pain. On the one hand there is a heart riddled with pain and on the other there is the path of duty, Prime Minister Mod said while also paying tribute to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in Kevadia at the occasion of his birthday at the Statue of Unity.

Rasthriya Ekta Diwas and Sardar Patels birthday are not just dates. They symbolize our culture. When tragedy strikes, India unites, Prime Minister Modi stressed. When the Morbi was struck by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Residents took part in the rescue operations.

Sunday evening, a suspension bridge collapsed in the Morbi district. At least 133 deaths have been reported so far. The overcrowded bridge – which reopened last week – collapsed within moments. Visuals showed people falling into the river below.

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in his home country earlier in the day for the laying of the foundation stone of the Tata-Airbus aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara.

Rescue operations continued overnight with more than 200 people – from the army, navy and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) – deployed to the site. Over 170 people have been rescued so far.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening. He also held a review meeting. In a tweet, he shared that constant updates were shared with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister canceled a meeting of party workers he was due to attend later in the day. Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event, he said, “Many artists had come today for the event. Even though they had put in a lot of effort, the performances were canceled due to the tragedy of the Morby.”