Call for investigation into Truss phone hacking allegations – POLITICO





Allegations that former British prime minister Liz Truss’ mobile phone was hacked by foreign agents when she was foreign secretary must be urgently investigated, Labor says opposition. Private messages exchanged between Truss’ home phone and foreign officials, including detailed discussions of arms shipments to Ukraine, were reportedly intercepted by foreign agents, the Sunday Mail reported, citing security sources. The newspaper claimed the hack was uncovered during the Tory leadership campaign this summer, but details were suppressed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Britain’s highest civil servant. Russia was suspected of being behind the hack, according to the report. Labor Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper said the allegations were extremely serious. There are extremely important national security concerns raised by an attack like this by a hostile state, Cooper said in a statement. There are also serious security questions about why and how this information was leaked or published at this time, which also need to be urgently investigated,” she said. It is essential that all such security issues are investigated and addressed at the highest level. Speaking to Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday’s show, UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove did not deny the hack but insisted very robust protocols were in place to ensure the security of government communications. I don’t know the full details of the security breach, if any, that took place, Gove said. I’m sure the correct protocols were followed. I’m sure more information, if any, will be released. Citing Truss allies, the Mail on Sunday reported that the former Foreign Secretary feared the hacking revelations would jeopardize her bid to become Prime Minister, with one saying she was struggling to sleeping until it was confirmed that news of the alleged security breach would not be disclosed by the government.

