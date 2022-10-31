Erdogan reveals a new “vision for Turkey” and announces a plan to draft a new constitution





Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday promised a new constitution that would protect citizens’ rights and freedoms in a speech. This happened during a speech the president delivered in the nation’s capital, Ankara, on October 28. The speech has been called Erdogan’s vision for Turkey in the next century, but it was more commonly seen as his campaign manifesto for the planned elections. for next June, ANI reported. Erdogan said his administration will propose constitutional amendments that would protect the rights of women who choose to wear the headscarf in an Islamic manner and also to protect family values ​​from what he called the “threat of evil currents”, the report reported. ‘Associated Press. He further noted, The shelf life of the September 12 constitution drafted after the 1980 military coup has already expired. Turkey new constitution It is relevant to mention that Erdogan announced Turkey’s “vision of the century” on October 28. He claimed that “the century of Turkey” would begin on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey the following year. According to the ANI report, he said, “We want to make the 100th anniversary of our Republic the turning point of a new era that will change politics in Turkey with its style, operation and results. According to the Turkish President, bringing a new constitution as a product of the national will is one of the first goals of our century vision of Turkey. He went on to say that with the support of the country and parliament, they are committed to putting it into action. Erdogan’s dictatorial rule has significantly undermined his wishes lately Although his increasingly dictatorial rule has significantly undermined all of the above in recent times, as key rankings by international organizations show, the Turkish president claimed that the new constitution will improve “the rule of law, pluralism and legality”. It is worth mentioning that Turkey was ranked 117th out of 139 nations for rule of law in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index for 2021, which assesses the rule of law in 139 countries or jurisdictions. . Additionally, Turkey ranked 149th out of 180 nations in Reporters Without Borders’ 2022 World Press Freedom Index. According to relevant research, authoritarianism was on the rise in Turkey, and there was a decline in media plurality as well as a concerted effort to silence opponents. According to the ANI report, Turkey is ranked 124th out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022 in terms of gender inequality. One of the main reasons for this is that, on average, women earned only 47% of what men received. Meanwhile, Erdogan and Devlet Bahceli, a close ally of the president, are seeking to amend the constitution to serve their own electoral goals, but lack the necessary support to do so. (Picture: AP)

