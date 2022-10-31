PM Modi calls on global defense majors to make India a manufacturing hub





Prime Minister of Vadodara (Gujarat) (PTI) Narendra Modi on Sunday called on global defense majors to manufacture military equipment in India for the world after laying the foundation stone for a facility here for the production of European C-295 military transport aircraft.

In his speech, Modi said India was moving forward with the mantra of ‘Made in India and for the world’ and his government’s policies are ‘stable, predictable and futuristic’ which is driving growth. global economy.

Under a Rs 21,935 crore deal signed in September last year, the Tata Group will manufacture 40 C-295 medium transport aircraft at the Vadodara plant in cooperation with European aerospace major Airbus.

The Prime Minister said the manufacturing plant would help India become a hub for the production of transport aircraft and he could imagine the day when large commercial aircraft would be manufactured in the country bearing the words ” Make-in-India”.

“India presents opportunities for low-cost manufacturing and high production…Today, India is working with a new mindset, a new work culture,” he said during the the event, urging defense majors to take advantage of a favorable manufacturing environment. in the country.

Highlighting the growing demand for passenger and cargo aircraft in India, the Prime Minister said the country would need more than 2,000 aircraft over the next 15 years. He pointed out that today is a crucial step in this direction and that India has already started to prepare for it. The transport planes manufactured in Vadodara will not only give strength to the armed forces, but they will help develop a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing. “Vadodara, famous as a cultural and educational hub, will develop a new identity as a hub for the aviation industry,” Modi said.

It will be the first time in the Indian private sector that an aircraft will be manufactured in the country, from parts to final assembly.

In his remarks, Modi said India today took a “big step” to boost manufacturing, adding that the country was making fighter jets, tanks, submarines, medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, cellphones and cars which are popular in many countries.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described the occasion as a milestone in India’s quest to become self-sufficient in defense production.

The plane will be produced by a consortium made up of major European aerospace company Airbus and the Tata Group.

“This is a historic moment not just for the Tata Group but for the country as it embraces the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a true ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-governing) country,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said his company was honored to play a part in this “historic moment for aerospace in India”.

“Our Airbus teams are committed to supporting the modernization of the Indian Air Force with the C295 program, which will also contribute to the development of the private defense manufacturing sector in the country,” he said in a statement. his brief speech.

The manufacturing unit will also handle the export of the first transport aircraft as well as additional orders from the Indian Air Force.

In September last year, India reached an agreement with Airbus Defense and Space for the purchase of 56 C-295 aircraft to replace the IAF’s aging Avro-748 aircraft which entered service in the early 1960s.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in fly-away condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, within four years and the next 40 aircraft will be manufactured by Tata. Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

The 16 flying aircraft are expected to be delivered to the IAF between September 2023 and August 2025.

The first aircraft made in India will roll out of the manufacturing plant in September 2026 and the remaining 39 are to be produced by August 2031.

In his address, Modi also pointed out that India presents a global opportunity for the world which is plagued by the coronavirus pandemic and war and marred by supply chain disruptions. He pointed out that India’s growth momentum has been steady even under such difficult circumstances.

Modi explained that operating conditions are constantly improving and India is focusing on cost competitiveness as well as quality.

India presents the opportunity for low cost manufacturing and high production,” the Prime Minister said. He further added that India has a huge pool of skilled labor. Modi also recalled “a time” when the mainstream thinking was to focus on the service sector as manufacturing was seen as out of reach.

Today, we are improving both services and manufacturing sectors, he said.

Modi also lamented the previous government’s “band-aid approach” where the manufacturing sector was barely functional thanks to subsidies.

He said basic facilities such as logistics, electricity or water supply were neglected. We have abandoned the improvisational approach to decision making and have come up with various new incentives for investors. The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and several senior executives from major defense majors.

The IAF will become the 35th C295 operator worldwide. To date, the program has 285 orders, with more than 200 aircraft delivered, 38 operators from 34 countries and 17 repeat orders. In 2021, the C295 has completed more than half a million flight hours.

IAF officials said the aircraft could operate from Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) and even unprepared runways.

It is also the first time that the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe.

The 56 aircraft will be equipped with an indigenous electronic warfare suite to be developed by state-owned Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.

After the completion of the delivery of 56 aircraft to the IAF, Airbus Defense and Space will be allowed to sell the Indian-made aircraft to civilian operators and export them to countries authorized by the Indian government.

Officials said the project provides a unique opportunity for the Indian private sector to enter the technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation industry.

The Ministry of Defense said that the manufacture of more than 13,400 spare parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and the seven major component assemblies of the aircraft will be undertaken in India.

He said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be supplied by Airbus Defense and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA consortium.

With a proven ability to operate from short or unprepared airstrips, the C295 is used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers, and for logistics operations to locations that are not accessible. to today’s heavier aircraft.

The aircraft can drop paratroopers and payloads, and also be used for medevac or medical evacuations.

The aircraft is capable of performing special missions as well as disaster response and maritime patrol missions.

The aircraft will be tested as an integrated system by the TATA consortium. The aircraft will be flight tested and delivered via a delivery center at the TATA Consortium facilities.

The project is expected to directly generate 600 high-skilled jobs, more than 3,000 indirect jobs and another 3,000 medium-skilled job opportunities with more than 42.5 lakh man-hours in the aerospace and defense sector.

Nearly 240 engineers will be trained at the Airbus site in Spain for the project. (This article was published from a news feed without any text changes. Only the title has been changed.)

