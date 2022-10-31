Over 130 dead after bridge collapse in Narendra Modis’ home state





Authorities in Gujarat have opened a criminal investigation into a bridge collapse that killed more than 130 people in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. Harsh Sanghavi, the interior minister for the western states, announced on Monday that at least 132 people had been killed after cables snapped on the recently reopened Morbi bridge on Sunday. Nearly 180 people have been rescued, according to news agencies reporting reports by local officials, after rescuers worked hard through the night. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise. Local media reported that four employees of Oreva, the company contracted to maintain and operate the bridge but better known for making clocks, were among a handful of collapse-related arrests that were made by the police. Gujarat police on Monday. Oreva could not be reached for comment. The disaster threatens to overshadow a three-day visit by Modi to Gujarat, which is due to hold parliamentary elections this year. The prime minister canceled an event with local organizers from his Bharatiya Janata Party, local media reported. But Modi still plans to open several development projects in the state he led as chief minister from 2001 to 2014. Rarely in my life have I felt such pain, Modi said of the Morbi bridge disaster during a public address on Monday to commemorate the birthday of Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s prime interior minister and deputy minister. Prime Minister after the country gained independence from Britain. Fashion said the government would award compensation of Rs 200,000 ($2,400) to families of the dead and Rs 50,000 to injured survivors. Video footage showed chaotic scenes as rescuers dragged people from the Machchu River, while others clung to the remains of the suspended pedestrian suspension bridge, a popular attraction marketed by Gujarat Tourism as a nostalgic reminder of Victorian London . The colonial-era bridge, 233 meters long, had reopened less than a week before the tragedy after being renovated by a private company. Recommended Morbi municipality chief Sandeep Jhala said the local council had yet to issue a certificate of fitness after the renovation, the BBC reported. Indian armed forces joined the rescue effort, while the BJP-controlled state government of Gujarat said a high-level committee would be set up to investigate the disaster. . CCTV footage taken at the bridge at the time of the incident shows several men deliberately trying to rock the suspension bridge back and forth before the cables supporting the structure broke, sending dozens of people falling into the water below. Hundreds of visitors had descended on the bridge, a popular tourist site, during India’s Diwali holiday when it collapsed. Women and children are among the victims. It is one of the region’s deadliest disasters since the 1979 dam breach on the Machchu River killed hundreds of people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8abc2fde-2491-4eb4-8aa0-a912d9df9eb9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos