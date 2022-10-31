Xi Jinping hugs Vietnamese leader in provocative ceremony





Chinese PResident Xi Jinping kissed the Vietnamese leader in a defiant ceremony and in an unusual circumvention of COVID-19 rules. Avoiding China’s usual tight COVID-19 protocols, Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hugged Xi in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, both maskless, according Reuters. Trong’s appearance was the first visit by a foreign head of state to China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which China has been noted for its draconian prevention laws. Xi took the opportunity to issue a not-so-subtle message against the United States and the West, saying that China and Vietnam should “never let anyone interfere” with their progress. MEET VIETNAM, THE AMERICAS’ MOST UNDERVALUED PARTNER IN THE INDO-PACIFIC “Developing the cause of human progress is a long and tortuous process, and the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges,” Xi said, according to CCTV. Reuters reported. “The Chinese and Vietnamese sides should persist in working for the happiness of the people and the progress of mankind, push forward socialist modernization with all their might, and never let anyone interfere with our progress or let any force shake the institutional foundations. of our development,” he added. During the ceremony, the two leaders cemented the rhetoric by signing 13 different bilateral cooperation agreements, according Vietnamese News Agency. Trong also received a Friendship Order of China. The Global Times, a state-affiliated media outlet in China, hailed the relationship between the two countries as “beyond the comprehension of some countries” in a editorial. Ignoring the tensions between the two countries over territorial disputes, especially in the South China Sea, which has even seen the Chinese neighbor cooperate closely with the United States against China, the editorial presented the relationship between the two Asian countries as friendly. . Despite the rosy image painted at the ceremony and their common historic communist ideology, relations between Vietnam and China have been anything but warm over the years. Despite significant Chinese aid to help the North Vietnamese during the Vietnam War, China invaded the beleaguered nation just four years after the fall of Saigon, in response to Vietnam’s invasion of pro-Beijing Cambodia and its warming relations with the rival Soviet Union. Although it lasted just under a month, the intense conflict claimed tens of thousands of lives and remains an underlying point of contention between the two. according the Diplomat. Border clashes continued until relations normalized in 1991. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER China and Vietnam are two of only five remaining countries on Earth that are ruled by communist governments, although both cases have adopted many capitalist aspects. Trong’s visit opens up several other visits by heads of state to China next week, including those by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/foreign/xi-jinping-vietnamese-leader The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos