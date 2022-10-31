Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 8,000 cr in Gujarat





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. Following the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi, the Prime Minister canceled his planned roadshow to Ahmedabad and his cultural programs and functions in Kevadia as well as Tharad in North Gujarat. In laying the foundation stones for water related projects, he said these projects will contribute to irrigation facilities in over six districts of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana. Also Read: Using PEB to Remove Major Obstacles in the Path of the UDAN System and to Help Aviation in Tier 2-3 Cities Recalling the difficult times the state has faced in the past, the Prime Minister said that it is the undying spirit of the people of Gujarat that gives them the strength to face any adversity with the resources at their disposal. There were times when the people of the northern region of Gujarat once faced the problem of fluoride contaminated water. Water issues have a major impact on agriculture. The condition was such that no landowner would find a buyer if he wanted to sell his land, he said, adding that after he became chief minister of Gujarat, his government not only identified the problem, but solved it by measures such as water conservation. and construction of check dams and ponds. Adoption of drip irrigation by farmers in North Gujarat has boosted agricultural activities in the region, he said, adding that we have Banas Dairy on one hand and d on the other hand a 100 MW solar power plant. We have achieved the goal of having tap water in all homes in the area. He claimed that 4 lakh hectares of land in Banaskantha is given over to the use of drip and micro-irrigation, which has helped prevent the water table from further depletion. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Kevadia and paid his respects to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity to mark the latter’s 147th birthday. Modi also addressed the trainee officers of the 97th Joint Basic Course at the culmination of Aarambh 4.0. Late in the evening, the Prime Minister dedicated two railway projects worth more than Rs 2,900 crore to the nation in Ahmedabad. Read also : Maharashtra metro real estate development plans get a boost These projects include the line converted to Ahmedabad-Himmatnagar-Udaipur gauge and the line converted to Lunidhar-Jetalsar gauge. The Prime Minister will also signal new trains between Bhavnagar and Jetalsar and between Asarwa and Udaipur.

