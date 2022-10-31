If Xi Jinpings China gets paranoid, it could open up opportunities for India (Vijay Gokhale)

Vijay Gokhale needs no introduction. An astute observer of China and a best-selling author, Gokhale’s new book, After Tiananmen: The Rise of China, receives rave reviews. It fills a critical gap in understanding China from India’s perspective. Since retiring from his nearly four-decade career as a diplomat, Gokhale has written two more books, The long game: how the Chinese negotiate with Indiaand Tiananmen Square: The Making of a Protest. A prolific columnist on all things China, Gokhale also teaches at a university in Pune and is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. The former Minister for Foreign Affairs answered a few questions from First post on the recently concluded 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and China-India relations. His answers have been taken in their entirety with a few minor edits for style. Here is:

Last month, a rumor raged in India that Xi Jinping had been eclipsed by a palace coup. It was groundless, but the rumor oddly turned out to be sticky and gained traction in India where the media obsessed over it for nearly two days, mostly due to social media chatter. Do you agree that this reflects the fact that there is a poor understanding in India of the Chinese political system, and that we need to improve?

Although China is an important neighbor with whom we have a difficult relationship, there are relatively few well-researched writings on developments in China that are accessible to the Indian public. Public discourse is episodic and tends to sensationalize news about China. So we depend on Western writings to interpret China for us. It is very important that we cultivate Indian perspectives on China based on thorough research, encouraging the small but growing group of young scholars to explore various facets, both historical and contemporary. This will only happen when the wider ecosystem, including national security structures, media, business and industry, recognizes the value of this research and is prepared to fund it.

Much has already been written about Xi Jinping’s decision to align the CPC Central Committee, Politburo and Politburo Standing Committee with his insiders. Do you think this grabbing of absolute power by Xi moving away from even a semblance of collective leadership makes him vulnerable since there will be no one else to blame if things go wrong? What does this perspective mean from a political point of view?

Personnel changes are important in any system, but from a broader perspective, what is more important is that CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping has political control. From a political point of view, this means that there will be greater centralization of authority and top-down direction of politics. In my new book, After Tiananmen The Rise of China, I argue that the twin policies of decentralization and competition were responsible for unleashing the massive entrepreneurial forces that led to China’s dramatic growth in the period from 1990 to 2010. The more restrictive and centralized decision-making than the Secretary General Xi introduced, could limit these forces and, therefore, have an impact on China’s domestic and foreign policies. That said, the world has underestimated China’s leadership over the past 40 years, and it should not be assumed that greater controls will automatically lead to precipitous decline. However, when a once predictable political system with norm-bound rules of succession is replaced by the uncertainties that inevitably arise when individuals dominate, the chances of a smooth transition are less, and thus the risk of political unrest in China. later down the road should be considered in any analysis.

China likes to pretend that its political system is driven by meritocracy. Given that absolute loyalty to Xi Jinping seems to be the calling card for securing a place at the High Table, how credible is this claim? Did Xi drive down China’s global stock?

For the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party has devoted its attention and resources to recruiting well-educated and technically qualified people. To this extent, the Chinese political system is run by professionally competent people. However, as Deng Xiaoping’s vision of reform and opening up through the decentralization of power is supplanted by Xi Jinping’s creed of centralized and unified leadership, political loyalty seems to have overtaken professional qualification in terms of promotion to higher functions. Recent appointments to the Politburo and its Standing Committee bear witness to this trend. Do not be quick to assume that this diminishes the capacity or competence of the new leadership. It remains to be seen whether the emphasis on political loyalty will reduce the drive for bold reform and decision-making.

For the first time in decades, a Minister of State Security, who is also a former head of the spy service, is part of the Politburo. A chief of police has found a place in the central secretariat. What do you think it means that Xi promoted two senior CCP security officials? Does he feel a growing internal threat?

The inclusion of more members of the national security community in the Politburo and Secretariat reflects concerns expressed by Xi at the recently concluded party congress that the national security framework’s responsiveness is , to date, inadequate and insufficient to deal with major risks. He believes external attempts to suppress and contain China may intensify at any time. The inclusion of party members from national security structures reflects Xi’s desire to harden the system to thwart any attempt to challenge the grip of ruling parties. That said, a growing sense of threat could also produce paranoia which, in the medium to long term, would affect economic activity and innovation. This is what we have to look for because it opens up opportunities for India.

What is your opinion on the Hu Jintao incident? Do you interpret it as a benign health-related issue or something more sinister? Would you agree that in any case, this symbolizes the formal end of factionalism in Chinese elite politics?

Given the opacity of the Chinese system, it is not yet clear why Hu Jintao left the podium on the penultimate day. The Communist Youth League faction, of which Hu Jintao was also a member, has been steadily losing ground since 2012. This does not mean the end of factionalism, however. A reading of party history tells us that factionalism is systemic. Even Mao was unable to completely control or eliminate them. We simply don’t know enough about the internal political dynamics within the party to conclude that the 20th Congress symbolizes the formal end of factionalism in Chinese elite politics. New factions will form in due course as potential successors to jockey Xi for power.

Xi’s work report to the party congress stressed moving faster towards a stronger, world-class military force to win regional wars. Should India interpret this as cause for immediate alarm?

Modernization of the Chinese Army (PLA) began under Hu Jintao. Xi Jinping continued the practice through major reform of structures, modes of operation, and upgrading of equipment. There are three elements in his speech that are worth watching closely. His announcement that China will modernize its strategic deterrence suggests the beginning of a qualitative upgrade of nuclear forces. He also talked about building advanced capabilities for local wars that will have capability results along their borders. China is also systematically working to have a semi-permanent naval presence in the Indian Ocean. There is no need to be alarmed. We must be prepared.

What would it take for India and China to develop a new modus vivendi in their bilateral relations?

I have said elsewhere that we have moved from a state of peaceful coexistence to a state of armed coexistence. This does not necessarily imply serious danger provided that a new modus vivendi is worked out. Mutual trust is the basis for crafting such arrangements, and China must take the necessary steps to address our concerns about the effective line of control, as well as long-standing concerns such as the unsustainable trade deficit. Equality should be the guiding principle when it comes to mutual respect, mutual interests and mutual sensitivity. There is wisdom on both sides to craft a new modus vivendi, but it is difficult to set a timeline as to when that might happen.

