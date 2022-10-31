Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as he talks about Gujarat tragedy

Prime Minister Modi has remembered those who died after the suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat.

Banaskantha:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stones for several projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Banaskantha Tharad to boost water supply in Gujarat district.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, laid the foundation stones for several water supply projects worth Rs 8,034 crore, including the Kasara to Dantiwada pipeline from the main canal from Narmada, costing more than Rs 1,560 crore. It is believed that the project will increase water supply and also benefit farmers in the area.

On the sidelines of the program in Tharad, several projects including the reinforcement of the Sujlam Suflam canal, the extension of the Modhera-Moti Dau pipeline to the Mukteshwar-Lake Karmavat dam, the elevator irrigation system for 11 villages of Santalpur Taluka, between others have also been announced.

Addressing the audience at the event, Prime Minister Modi also remembered those who died after the century-old suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi yesterday. “I am very distressed after the Morbi accident,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“I was upset whether or not to do the development programs. But because of your love and service and the ‘Sanskar’ of fulfilling the duty, brought me here with a strong heart. Banaskantha means the whole of North Gujarat,” PM Modi said in a broken voice.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity and participated in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas related events.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of Ekta Diwas in 2022 as “this is the year we celebrated 75 years of our independence and we are moving forward with new resolutions”. The Prime Minister said unity is essential at every stage, be it family, society or nation. That sentiment is evident, he said, across the country in the form of 75,000 Ekta Runs everywhere.

“The whole country is inspired by the resolute determination of Sardar Patel. Every citizen is committed to the unity of the country and evokes the ‘Panch Pran'”, he said.

The Prime Minister remarked, “On the occasion of Ekta Diwas, I would like to reiterate the responsibility entrusted by Sardar Saheb.” He said it is the responsibility of the citizens to strengthen the unity of the nation and this will only happen if every citizen of the country prepares to perform their duties with a sense of responsibility.

“With this sense of responsibility, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas will become a reality and India will move forward on the path of development,” the Prime Minister said.

He said government policies reach every person in the country without any discrimination. Giving examples, the Prime Minister pointed out that free vaccines are made available to the people of Siang in Arunachal Pradesh as easily as the people of Surat, Gujarat. Medical institutions like AIIMS are now found not only in Gorakhpur but also in Bilaspur, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Rajkot and other parts of the country.

He informed that development works of defense corridors are in full swing not only in Tamil Nadu but also in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister noted that even though different languages ​​are spoken in different regions, the government programs reach all parts of India while connecting the last person in the queue.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed his deep anguish over the Morbi accident in Kevadia. He said that even though he is in Kevadia, his heart remains with the victims of the Morbi accident. “On one side is a heart full of grief, while on the other is the path of Karma and Kartavya,” he said.

He emphasized that it is the path of duty and responsibility that has brought him here to Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The Prime Minister offered his heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in yesterday’s crash and assured the government stands with the families of the victims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

Notably, the projects unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Banaskantha Tharad will benefit 1,000 villages in 6 districts including Banaskantha, Patan and Mehsana.

