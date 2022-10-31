Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Other Autocrats Celebrate Lula’s Election





Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his victory in the presidential elections held in Brazil on Sunday, and expressed his confidence in the development of cooperation between the two countries. “Receive my sincere congratulations on your victory in the presidential elections. The voting results confirmed your high political prestige,” Putin said in a message to Lula, posted on the Kremlin’s website. He said he is convinced that, through joint efforts, the “development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas” will be guaranteed. Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, through his spokesman Zhao Lijian, praised Lula, adding that he was ready to work with the country to take bilateral relations to “a new level”. “China sincerely congratulates Lula da Silva. We hope Brazil will achieve new achievements in its task of continuing to build the country,” the Chinese spokesperson told a press conference. “We are willing to work with the new Brazilian government led by Lula da Silva to take relations to a new level, for the greater benefit of countries and peoples,” Lijian added, according to local press. On Sunday, the dictators of Venezuela and Cuba, historically linked to the PT, took to social media to congratulate Lula’s victory. “We celebrate the victory of the Brazilian people who, in this issue 30, elected @LulaOficial as their new president. Long live the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today in Brazil, democracy has triumphed. Congratulations, Lula A big hug,” Venezuelan dictator Nicols Maduro wrote. Cuban dictator Miguel Daz-Canel congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on the “great victory” in the second round of presidential elections held this Sunday in Brazil and said the result marks the return of “social justice” in the southern country -American: “Dear Brother Lula, I congratulate you on behalf of the Cuban government and people, as we celebrate your great victory for the unity, peace and integration of Latin America and the Caribbean . Always count on Cuba,” Daz-Canel wrote on Twitter. The PT has also received congratulations from Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, whose relationship with Lula is well documented and featured in the issue of Gazeta do Povo, whose censorship was requested by the PT. “With great joy, we celebrate his well-deserved victory, asking God to give him health, strength and much affection to build together and encourage the future of his great country, the well-being of families, and continue to contribute to the search for peace in the world,” the Sandinista leader said in a letter to Lula, whom he called “brother and companion”.

