COVID inquiry asks to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages | UK News





The Inquiry into the handling of the pandemic has asked to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from when he was Prime Minister. Inquiry attorney Hugo Keith KC said thousands of documents were requested. “We searched for agendas, minutes and other documents associated with the central decision-making forum, such as Cabinet meetings, Cobra meetings and ministerial implementation groups,” he said. . “We asked for ministerial submissions, daily briefings from Number 10, records of written and oral advice to ministers and details of internal communications, including a WhatsApp group, which included the Prime Minister, Number 10 and other senior officials.” The inquiry has requested evidence for its second part, which will examine policy decisions and actions in relation to the pandemic between early January 2020 and February 2022, when the other covid the restrictions have been lifted. The Cabinet Office, the Foreign Office, the Department of Health and Social Care, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) are among the departments and groups that have been asked to provide evidence. Initial responses from ministries indicated that tens of millions of documents could potentially be relevant to the overall theme of module two. Reviewing documents at the Cabinet Office alone could take more than three years, he said. Mr Keith said the investigation would take a “targeted approach”, seeking documents relevant to the main narrative events and decisions covered by the second module. Read more:

The pandemic year – an interactive timeline of the ongoing crisis Earlier, as he opened the second stage of the statutory inquiry, Mr Keith said the hearings would consider whether any lives could have been saved by previous lockdowns. In his opening speech, Mr Keith said the crisis was putting “extraordinary levels of pressure” on health, care, financial and education systems and businesses, in addition to individual bereavements. Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the inquiry, will examine the effectiveness of mandatory lockdowns in controlling the spread of coronavirus. This will include “the relationship between the timing and duration of lockdown, and the trajectory of disease”, Mr Keith said. He continued: “How were the economic and societal impacts, including the impact on physical health, health care provision, mental health, education and societal wellbeing, assessed and weighed in the balance? “And perhaps, my lady, the most important question: is it possible to say what the likely effects of earlier or different decisions to intervene would have been? The counterfactual proposition. “Frankly, would lives have been saved if the lockdowns had been imposed earlier or differently?

