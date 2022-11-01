Prime Minister Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on election victory in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Brazilian presidential elections while looking forward to working with him to deepen and expand bilateral relations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wrote: Congratulations to @LulaOficial for winning the presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely to deepen and broaden our bilateral relationship, as well as our cooperation on global issues.”

Previously, the US president had also praised Lula for “winning free, fair and credible elections”. In a White House press release, the US President said: I extend my congratulations to Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on his election as the next President of Brazil following free, fair and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years to come.”

Lula won the presidential elections in a closely contested contest by beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. According to the Brazilian electoral authority, Lula obtained 50.9% of the vote against 49.1% for Bolsonaro.

The presidential elections have been the most contested elections since 1985, when Brazil returned to democracy with just over 2 million voters separating the two candidates. It is also the first time that an outgoing president has not been re-elected.

Speaking of his victory in a speech Sunday night at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo, Lula said: Today, the only winner is the Brazilian people. It is the victory of a democratic movement that has formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies for democracy to emerge. victorious.”

We did not face an adversary, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at its service not to win the elections,” he added.

The president-elect promised to reunite the country after the divisive race and restore ties with other government bodies.

Lula, who last served as president from 2003 to 2010, is due to be sworn in as president on January 1, 2023.