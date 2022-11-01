Covid inquiry demands to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp chats





The covid the public inquiry asked to see Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages when he was prime minister, as well as communications with other senior officials. Inquiry attorney Hugo Keith KC said thousands of documents were requested to inform the investigation. He said: “We asked for ministerial submissions, daily Number 10 briefings, records of written and oral advice to ministers and details of internal communications, including a WhatsApp group, which included the Prime Minister , number 10 and other senior officials. Initial responses from departments indicated that tens of millions of documents could potentially be relevant, with the review of documents within the Cabinet Office alone estimated to take more than three years. Information from all government science advisers has been requested. Credit: Pennsylvania Mr Keith said the investigation was instead taking a “targeted approach”, seeking documents relevant to key narrative events. The looming investigation recently played a key role in the recent leadership election when some Tory MPs feared it would not cast Mr Johnson in a flattering light. It has led some to say Mr Johnson should not return to No 10. Earlier, Mr Keith said he would consider whether lives could have been saved by previous lockdowns. Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will examine the effectiveness of mandatory lockdowns in controlling the spread of coronavirus, the inquest said. Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know This will include the relationship between the speed and duration of lockdown, and the trajectory of disease, Keith said. He continued: How have economic and societal impacts, including the impact on physical health, health care provision, mental health, education and societal wellbeing, been assessed and weighed in the balance ? And perhaps… the most important question: is it possible to say what the likely effects of earlier or different decisions to intervene would have been? The counterfactual proposition. Frankly, would any lives have been saved if the lockdowns had been imposed earlier or differently? Around 200 scientists, including all those involved in the Sage group and others in the Independent Sage group, were invited to testify about the effectiveness of the pandemic response.

