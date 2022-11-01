Indonesia: Jokowi in trouble

ALTHOUGH there are still almost 18 months to go before the presidential elections, the Indonesian political spectrum has suddenly become a hotpot with plenty of wannabes sharpening their spears. However, there are two questions hanging in the air: one, whether President Joko Widodo, considered the most popular politician in the country at the moment, will seek an amendment to the constitution to opt for a third mandate; two, if not, who is the best candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party to take his place? Interestingly, despite a barrage of speculation about his political future as well as his future political setup, President Jokowi as he is popularly known has yet to reveal his intentions. President Jokowi has so far avoided discussing these issues publicly, fueling more rumours.

There is no doubt that a large number of Jokowi’s supporters want him to extend his stay in power by making appropriate changes to the country’s constitution or running for vice president – an idea which has also been considered by former Filipino leader Rodrigo Duterte in similar circumstances. President Jokowi obviously stands aside from such a debate, telling the media that he would respect the constitution. Despite losing some support due to the unusual rise in oil prices, the president remains a popular figure, but chances are that any push by Jokowi himself to extend presidential term limits could harm his his political stature in a country where the majority of the population is not ready to see the resurrection of the era of former President Suharto, a military general who ruled with an iron fist for 31 years. Changing the constitution to allow the president to serve longer or longer terms would certainly run counter to the standard norms of democratic culture.

For any constitutional amendment, one-third of the People’s Consultative Assembly is obligatory for the introduction of proposed amendments to the provisions of the constitution. Then, a two-thirds majority is needed to make the required changes. Once the project is ready, it requires the approval of at least 50% plus one vote of support from the assembly of 711 members. Right now, mathematically speaking, President Jokowi, whose ruling coalition represents four out of five lawmakers, is in a very comfortable position to shape the constitution to pave the way for a third term. But such a decision, if taken, could backfire on President Jokowi in the long run. In a 2021 opinion poll, while 74% of those polled approved of the current two-term limit, support fell to 52.9% when it comes to Jokowi’s re-election in 2024. Until Currently, there is no indication that Jokowi or his supporters plan to make changes to the Constitution.

If Jokowi decides to leave the scene for good, his priority would be to support a trusted ally willing to see through his vision and show the same zeal and commitment to his landmark projects, including building a new capital. The central governor of Java, Ganjar Pranowo, is projected by President Jokowi as his “political heir”. The two have been spotted together very often at different official and private gatherings. In opinion polls, Pranowo, having a pragmatic and personalized approach to governance similar to that of Jokowi, often ranks as the second most popular political figure. There are many optical similarities in their leadership and communication styles. He replicates Jokowi’s blusukan (practical and impromptu) style of communication with the general public and frequently uses public transport to visit traditional markets and poor neighborhoods to meet them.

Twice-defeated presidential candidate turned defense minister Prabowo Subianto was the first major candidate to throw his hat in the ring and announced his candidacy for the coveted post on August 12. The party he leads, the Greater Indonesia Movement Party, or Gerindra, agreed with the National Awakening Party the next day to form a coalition for the election. The two parties together hold 23.6% of the seats in parliament. Apart from Ganjar and Prabowo, Anie Baswedan, a non-party figure, is also a prominent candidate and recently secured the endorsement of the Nasdem party. Although the Nasdem party is part of the ruling coalition, the party still has to team up with other parties to reach the nomination threshold in 2024.

To nominate a candidate for a presidential election in Indonesia, political parties must hold 20% of the seats in parliament. Anies is fully confident of winning the endorsement of the opposition Democratic Party and the prosperous Justice Party, an Islamic organization. But his experience as a non-partisan and academic figure can help him attract some nice support from voters.

Pranowo is also a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, controlled by former Indonesian President Megawati Soekarnoputri, and he would need her support to run. And chances are that won’t happen. At a party meeting in June, she issued a stern warning to members to make political moves without her blessing, which could lead to them being expelled from the party. Megawati Soekarnoputri desperately wants her daughter Puan Maharani, speaker of parliament, to become the next president. Puan isn’t even a top three favorite in the opinion polls, but if she doesn’t improve her approval rating next year, there’s a good chance Megawati will choose to enter the race herself. presidential. His status as the successor to a political dynasty can backfire if voters decide they prefer a proven candidate over a famous family. The aversion to dynastic politics is now quite evident in Indonesia.

In desperate efforts to build her personal brand, Puan has literally blanketed Indonesian roads with billboards depicting her as a strong leader at a time when the country is facing an acute economic crisis caused by the pandemic. But this publicity ploy actually inversely harms her credibility as a mature politician. Speculation is rife that the PDIP will team up with Gerindra, Prabowo’s party, in 2024 and appoint Puan as Prabowo’s running mate. It is expected that, similar to the 2014 election where Jokowi emerged as a surprise candidate, the PDIP will announce its candidate at the last minute to keep the doors open for political bargaining.

Meanwhile, another idea floated by pro-Jokowi elements is that if he does not stand for the constitutional amendment to run for a third term, then he should run for vice president. But then again, he needs Megawati’s approval. President Joko Widodo has yet to comment publicly on this proposal. Either way, whether he opts for the VP position and pushes his favorite Ganjar forward, he needs the blessing of Megawati, who is apparently very reluctant to let anyone outside of his family take over. first place. Interesting times ahead in Indonesian politics.

Dr. Imran Khalid is an independent contributor from Karachi.