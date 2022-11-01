Xi Jinping purges influence from party veterans when selecting senior personnel

Chinese state media recently released some details about the process of forming the new Central Committee leadership body, from which it can be seen that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not seek any advice from senior Communist Party of China officials. (CCP) in the process. to prepare senior staff for the 20th National Congress.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said in an October 24 report that starting in April 2022, Xi had spoken with “current members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Secretary of the Central Secretariat, the Vice President of the State and the members of the Central Military Commission in total 30 people and fully listened to their views when preparing the list of names of senior leaders.

By comparison, after the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, Xinhua said in a similar article that from late April to June 2017, Xi held talks with “current party and state leaders, members of the Central Military Commission and senior party comrades, a total of 57 people”. , and listened fully to their views.

The missing senior comrades at this year’s Congress showed that Xi did not talk to senior CPC members and listen to their views when formulating the staff list for the 20th National Congress.

It showed that party elders no longer have a say or influence in the decisions of high-level personnel, Zhang Tianliang, a US-based China expert, said on his YouTube program.

Party elders warned to watch their words ahead of convention

In May, ahead of the 20th CPC National Congress, the General Office of the CPC Central Committee issued a document titled “Views on Strengthening Retired Party Cadres’ Party Building Work in the New Era, A Warning to Senior CPC Members to watch their words.

The general office is headed by Ding Xueliang, a close and trusted associate of Xi.

The document said the central authorities will strengthen the management and supervision of retired CCP cadres and require them to “strictly abide by relevant disciplinary rules.”

Disciplinary rules stipulate that retired cadres should not make irresponsible and inappropriate remarks on key policies of CPC central committees, and they are prohibited from making negative comments of a political nature,” according to a Xinhua News article from 15 may.

News commentator Zhong Yuan pointed out that the publication of this document by the General Offices indicates that many retired cadres made irresponsible and inappropriate remarks to the Party’s central committee.

He also explained that the General Office oversees high-level officials who have served as members of standing committees, members of the Politburo, deputy prime ministers and members of the Council of State. Only this group of people has the ability to influence the composition of the staff of the 20th National Congress. The Xi faction was definitely worried about its influence, Zhong said.

Influence of party elders has been the norm for decades

Party elders refer to senior retired CCP leaders. After their retirement, they maintain their influence in politics through their own networks and friends.

In an article published by Voice of America (VOA) in August 2017, He Qinglian, a Chinese economics and sociology scholar based in the United States, spoke about the unspoken rule of former CCP retirees meddling in political issues after the Mao Zedong era.

Before Mao’s death, he appointed Hua Guofeng as his successor, but a number of CCP bigwigs joined forces to remove Hua from office, and then created a collective leadership of Deng Xiaoping, Ye Jianying, Chen Yun and several other Party elders. But these people were aging, so they appointed Hu Yaobang, Zhao Ziyang and other middle-aged officials to handle executive work on the front lines.

Former retired civil servants no longer dealt with specific cases and, on the surface, a set of retirement rules had been put in place, but these civil servants still had the possibility of intervening in politics. Even though seniors were no longer part of the Politburo Standing Committee and did not participate in specific policy discussions, major personnel decisions still required their appointment or approval.

During Hu Jintao’s 10 years as head of the CCP, cronies of his predecessor, Jiang Zemin, were everywhere in the party, and Jiang retained the post of military leader for another two years. Hu was therefore under Jiang’s control at all times.

When Jiang finally resigned from the military, the PLA military had already established a system in which generals only took orders from Jiang, treating Hu as their nominal military commander.

Xi eliminates Jiang faction’s influence

After taking power in 2012, Xi Jinping made it clear that he would not tolerate retired leaders meddling in politics, and has since purged Jiang’s faction.

In August 2015, China’s state media People’s Daily published an article warning retired senior executives that “if you no longer hold a certain position, do not interfere in matters related to that position.”

Some analysts believe this is a warning from Xi against meddling by veteran members of Jiang’s faction. The Xi faction also purged Jiang loyalists in the name of “fighting corruption”. The most notable case was the fall of Zhou Yongkang, a former member of the Politburo Standing Committee and a confidant of Jiang.

In November 2015, Zhou was sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes, abusing office, and intentionally leaking state secrets. He was the first former member of the Politburo Standing Committee to be sentenced since Xi came to power.

Follow Jessica Mao is a staff writer for The Epoch Times and focuses on China-related topics. She started writing for the Chinese language edition in 2009.