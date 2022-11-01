Jokowi is among the 50 most influential Islamic personalities in the world in 2023





JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ranks 13th in the list of the 50 most influential Islamic figures in the world for 2023 according to the Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies (TRISC). According to TRISC, the list was published based on the influence and contribution of the leaders in the development of Islam across the world. “Influence is the strength that leaders have, whether through culture, ideology, finance, politics or other things. “This good influence is also used for the development of Islamic societies in the world,” explained TRISC, as reported by CNN Indonesia. Following the book titled “The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2023”, Jokowi is named as the leader of countries that “master the eight world heritages”. Besides, Jokowi was also featured as a leader who has 78 million social media followers, showing his influence in the society especially the Indonesian people. TRISC also characterizes Jokowi as a leader with a “clean politics” profile. “He has forged a name for himself as a good Islamic leader thanks to his own political profile,” the organization explained. Jokowi has been on the list of the world’s top 50 Muslim leaders since 2014 and was previously ranked 11th. The first place on the list belongs to the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, the second place is the leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the third, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Hamid al-Thani.

